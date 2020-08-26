The 100 Club of Wharton County made sure its annual salute to local law enforcement officers took place last week, undaunted by the concerns created by the global coronavirus pandemic.
A crowd of well-wishers couldn’t be included at the Prasek Hillje Smokehouse event Thursday, but the organization did what it could to ensure honors were distributed.
“This (no crowd format) has been a new venture for us. I think we have accomplished what our goal was – to honor the law enforcement people of Wharton County,” local 100 Club President Allen Hurst said.
Department of Public Safety
The Pierce station selected Ranger David Chauvin as its Officer of the Year, Kelly Wix as Support Staff of the Year and Dario Luera Jr. as Citizen of the Year.
Sgt. Thomas Janak presented the awards, saying, “I would like to thank all the 100 Club members for the tremendous support the 100 Club affords to the law enforcement community as well as other first responders. Your support is very valuable to us as law enforcement and it is greatly appreciated,” he said.
DPS troopers from the Pierce Station have done far more than patrol the highway throughout the year, including crowd control and safety operations during large events in Galveston as well as protests from Houston, Hempstead, League City and Pearland to the state capitol.
Troopers have also worked safety operations helping with COVID screening at airports and testing sites.
The department’s Officer of the Year, Ranger Chauvin, has worked five homicide investigations so far this year as well as one officer-involved shooting while providing assistance to departments in Wharton and Matagorda counties.
With DPS since 1998, Chauvin started his career in Pecos transferring to Wharton County in 2000 as a trooper. Promoted to sergeant in 2009, he served in that capacity over Wharton and Matagorda counties until becoming a ranger in 2011.
“Ranger Chauvin provides assistance and expertise to various outside agencies,” Janak said, adding also serves on the Special Response Team and is a drone pilot.
“He was served multiple week-long deployments to the U.S. - Mexico border in efforts to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking,” Janak said.
In addition to the 100 Club honors, Chauvin was presented with an American Airlines award of two 25,000 mile certificates from AAdvantage Rewards, a non-profit connected to the company. Only five officers were selected this year. The award was presented by organization representative Cecilia Pena via a video call.
Wix, the Support Staffer of the Year, has worked as the Pierce field secretary for 17 years. In addition to working with reports, Wix also interacts with the public seeking information on wrecks and other items. “She is always kind and considerate to others and she will go out of her way to help others,” Janak said.
Luera, a manager at Strouhal’s Tire in Hungerford, earned the citizen award for his efforts to work with DPS on repairs and services as well as narcotics searches.
“On several occasions, (Luera) has assisted in the breakdown of tires and occasional removal of fuel tanks in order to search for concealed narcotics and currency,” Janak said.
Wharton Police Department
Wharton PD honored Jerome Estrada as its Officer of the Year, Larrlyn Coleman as Support Staff of the Year and Michael Limas as Citizen of the Year.
“In my 31 years of law enforcement, 2020 has been by far the most challenging,” Wharton PD Chief Terry Lynch said. “Between COVID issues and the negativity and contempt that some dis
play in society and the media, our officers need to remember this is still a noble and righteous calling.”
Wharton PD has answered more than 10,000 calls for service this year, as of July.
Estrada, a former U.S. Marine staff sergeant, is one of the officers responding. A graduate of the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy, he has four years experience as a police officer.
“He is a very balanced police officer who displays compassion on a daily basis,” Lynch said. “While he is a hound dog in finding fugitives, he is also the first one to step up to go above and beyond to help people in need.”
His dedication doesn’t stop at the end of a tour, the chief added, citing Estrada’s response at a wreck where he applied a tourniquet to an injured individual until help could arrive.
Coleman has been a WPD dispatcher for the past two-and-a-half years.
“We stole her from the U.S. Postal Service,” Lynch said, adding, “She quickly developed into one of our trainers.”
Despite her relatively short time on the job, she was able to work alone during periods when the department was short staffed.
“She is truly that angel that answers the call and makes stuff happen,” Lynch said. “As I’ve said before, being a telecommunications officer is the toughest job in our business.”
The officer and support staffer honored are fine examples of the department’s dedication to serve the community, as is this year’s citizen, Lynch said.
“I love my small community of Wharton. I have the honor of serving as police chief in my hometown, where, as a department we have built the trust and chemistry with our community and its citizens, and strive to maintain it daily,” he said.
Limas, this year’s citizen, is one of the standouts, Lynch said.
“Anything I say today will not be enough,” he said, adding that the pastor for Grace Community Fellowship in Wharton works continuously with first responders.
“He consistently promotes our community. He loves the City of Wharton almost as much as I do,” Lynch said.
Other Recognitions
The 100 Club also recognized Precinct 4 Constable Shawn Ferguson as the Officer of the Year among the smaller law enforcement agencies operating within Wharton County. These departments include game wardens, TABC agents, constables and school district police.
Ferguson has served as the Precinct 4 constable for 22-and-a-half years.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized tonight,” he said.
Jacob Roberson was recognized by the club as Citizen of the Year for his work with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management, especially with the Emergency Operations Center.
“When the EOC opens, he’s always there when the doors open,” Kirkland said.
Roberson thanked the 100 Club and the OEM staff.
“I love the team, always being there for them,” he said.
El Campo, County Honors
The El Campo Police Department honored Cesar Olmedo as its Officer of the Year, Crystal Mican as Support Staff of the Year and Jeff Snyder as Citizen of the Year.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department meanwhile named David Rangel as its Officer of the Year, Mia Soria as Support Staff of the Year, Clay David as Corrections Officer of the Year and Daniel Bryant as Citizen of the Year.
Coverage of these two departments appeared in the Saturday, Aug. 22 edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
