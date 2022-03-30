El Campo’s version on blight battles won’t be so much a fight as a chance to bolster civic pride, officials said Monday.
A community clean up Saturday, April 23 kicks off efforts coupled with an intense city focus on sign violations and further ordinance review.
The key, said District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr, El Campo’s self-designated champion in blight fight, is consistent improvement. “We’ve been patient for a hell of a long time,” he said during Monday’s council session. “This town is a whole lot junkier than a lot.”
Local entrepreneurs have transformed many eyesores already, Thompson said, using the 409 Club on North Mechanic, Gillen’s Pest Control on East Jackson and the now under construction Jackson Street Coffee House on West Jackson as examples.
City efforts are under way too.
“We have torn down a blighted property on Duckett Street and are in the process on another on Jan Street,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said. “All of these ‘wins’ were the result of a very legally involved and time-consuming process.”
More efforts are coming, City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
“Proposed code in the future: vacant building registry, addressing fencing maintenance, future amendments to the design manual. These codes, if council chooses adoption, could provide resources for enforcement of many of the sources of our existing blight.”
The city is working to address public concerns, Sladek said, “Prioritizing blight, working with the Citizen Blight Committee and evaluating and proposing codes will result in changes that both our residents and visitors to our community will see.
“We recognize that the road to addressing blight is long, but we’re making solid gains,” she added, “By adopting ordinances, by focusing on enforcing our code, by beginning beautification efforts, we’re making process. Short term- some changes may not be very noticeable, but the real change will happen in the future as new development follows the new code and guidelines (such as landscaping requirements, dumpster screenings, etc.)”
The consistent and swiftly enforced mowing program for weedy lots and towing of junk vehicles have made differences, officials say, but added keeping those in check takes the bulk of staff time.
“In January, we broadened (the weedy lot effort) to include a brush task force, this was done after many calls to vacant lots being used as dumping areas for brush and bulk and we have already had success with a dump site on Singleton,” Thompson said. “Getting the correct contact for properties continues to be a hindrance.”
Some efforts take court action, and the process takes time.
“It is more of a collaboration and coercing a property owner to do the right thing ... Property owners don’t buy property or take over a property with the vision of letting it go to the point of it being blighted,” Thompson said. “We know there is a lot of work to do and a lot of people to deal with.”
“Our team sends around a hundred registered letters and knocks on hundreds of doors in a month ... It is a process we must adhere to legally. It is built that way to keep authoritarian methods at bay ... Patience helps us to achieve goals, make us less reactive and makes us less prone to bad decisions. The appearance of stalled, is part of the process of getting it right.”
Mayor Chris Barbee called for staff to collect blight ordinances from other cities so they can be reviewed to see what may work in El Campo. Using an already existing ordinance, he said, will help save dollars over hiring a consultant.
Changes need to be made, council agreed with “the big silver building” near city hall being used an example.
“Don’t forget the old Tom Welfel raggedy building, we’ve been dealing with that for 20 years,” District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said.
The community clean ups work, At-large Councilman Philip Miller said, using the Louise efforts twice a year.
A council-appointed blight committee plans its second meeting of the year on April 5.
At its first session, “Their overwhelming call was for compassion to our citizens when dealing with code violations,” Thompson said. “There is a huge financial responsibility that is getting more expensive lately, and there is the innate obligation to the community, to keep property values from declining.”
