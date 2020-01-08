Several new Forever Stamp designs will premiere in 2020 from the United States Postal Service, which should be a big hit among regular El Campo Post Office patrons, officials say.
With new stamps, the Post Office receives a magnet to display them. These designs are popular among regular customers, now retired El Campo Postmaster Ron Taylor said.
“Quite a few customers buy the different stamps that come out,” Taylor said. “If we’ve got the magnet up, they actually buy (for) that stamp … They really take a look at that board. It’s almost like shopping.”
Taylor is not immune to the lure of new stamps, he admitted. “Whatever comes out, I’ll get a sheet of that,” Taylor said.
The soonest stamp to launch will be the 2020 Lunar New Year Forever stamp honoring the Year of the Rat.
It is typical for a Lunar New Year stamp to be the first new stamp every year.
“Every year you’re going to get your lunar stamps,” Taylor said. “You’re going to get your black heritage stamps. You’re going to get some stamp that’s going to come out around Valentine’s day.”
On Jan. 18, two new Priority Mail stamps will be released, one of which is dedicated to Big Bend National Park. The other stamp depicts the Grand Island Ice Caves, located in Michigan.
“With this Priority Mail stamp, the Postal Service celebrates the beauty of the Big Bend region in West Texas, where river, mountain and desert ecosystems coexist in its vast expanses,” according to the USPS press release.
The 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series and a new stamp in the USPS Love series will also be released in January. The Black Heritage stamp, launching Jan. 30, will honor journalist Gwen Ifill, and the Love stamp, dubbed “Made of Hearts,” premieres Jan. 23.
Other new forever stamps planned for 2020 include ones dedicated to the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower ship landing in Plymouth Harbor, among other designs.
