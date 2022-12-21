Earbuds, cellphone ban coming to Louise ISD?

Cell phones and ear bud headphones are facing new restrictions when Louise ISD students return from Christmas break, with officials citing safety and discipline concerns.
Ear buds are confounding Louise ISD’s metal detectors, throwing up false positive reports, prompting a headphone ban and potentially a cell phone ban on the campus.
“Those things in particular are setting off our metal detectors, at a high frequency and I don’t understand how little bitty things like that will show that there’s such a big hit and not just the little air buds,” Louise High School Principal Katrese Skinner said.
“I want to add ‘Personal AirPods, earbuds, headphones and Bluetooth speakers are not permitted during the instructional day’ period, end of story,” she added.
School officials are noticing that ear buds throw up serious alerts.
“That’s where we’re having the majority of our troubles. The pods, ear buds and cell phones go off with an alarm, but then a weapon going through is not as shocking to it ,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Louise ISD’s policy is currently silent on head phones, allowing cell phones for safety purposes, provided they’re turned off.
“I don’t know if we’re ready to link arms and fight the good fight of no cellphones at school at all, I think that’s something that maybe y’all should, because y’all are the ones that are going to take the heat from this stuff,” Skinner said.
District officials want to begin the implementation of the new rules when students return in January.
“Just so you guys know, this is within my purview. This is my job to enforce this and I already support what shes saying and wanting to do here, I’ve added in my thoughts here and I’m fully in support of what she’s doing,” Oliver said.
Students bringing inappropriate material to schools or accessing it on school grounds using their phones has also been a problem for the district.
“The problem that I’m having with the cell phones happens every time they turn it on ... they have the capability to really wreak havoc with the things they’re looking at ... As an educator, knowing what’s out there on the internet and I’m walking by and they turn on their phones and they’re watching stuff on social media that has people cutting other people’s heads off I have a problem with that. That is one of the things that happened,” Skinner said.
She proposed that the district require phones be powered off during the day.
El Campo ISD currently only has a metal detector installed at their alternative campus and hasn’t reported issues with their detectors as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.