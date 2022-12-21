Earbuds, cellphone ban coming to Louise ISD?

Louise High School Principal Katrese Skinner collects wireless ear buds at the campus entrance as the devices cause problems with district metal detectors.

Cell phones and ear bud headphones are facing new restrictions when Louise ISD students return from Christmas break, with officials citing safety and discipline concerns.

Ear buds are confounding Louise ISD’s metal detectors, throwing up false positive reports, prompting a headphone ban and potentially a cell phone ban on the campus.

