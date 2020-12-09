Grab your shopping gear and your face masks, and get ready to run! The second annual Gingerbread Run gets under way today and all you have to do is visit El Campo stores for a chance to win.
Entry forms can be found in today’s paper inside the Moments & Memories magazine along with Christmas shopping ideas, recipes and more.
“It really is that easy. Have the official Gingerbread Run entry form with you and go visit the stores indicated. At each one, have a look around and get a sticker,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “No purchase is necessary, but if you spend just a few moments looking at what these stores have to offer, you might just find exactly what you need to mark a few more names off your shopping list.”
Once you’ve filled your card with stickers, bring it back to the El Campo Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, and either drop it through the mail slot near the door or bring it inside by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“Most of these stores are clustered in just two areas of town, so although it may seem like a lot of stores, everything could easily be visited in a day, probably in just an afternoon – unless, of course, the shopping gets serious,” Crabtree said.
Participating stores are: A&T Thrift Shop, Father & Sons, Loan Store, Prairie Rose Emporium, Southern Belle Boutique, Blue Creek Market, Flowers Etc. & Gifts, Miller’s Lube, Professional Pharmacy, The Mercantile, Computer Center, Gerberman Jewelers, Millhouse Furniture, Shabby Chic Boutique, Tough Country, Executive Stitches, Heavenly Helpers, Molli B’s Coffee Cafe, Somewhere In Time and United Ag Co-op.
Three prizes will be awarded: $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Winners will be announced in the Saturday, Dec. 19 Leader-News.
“I sure wouldn’t mind a $200 check just before Christmas – of course, I’m not eligible to win – but there’s a whole lot of people out there who can,” Crabtree said.
Moments & Memories 2020 and the Gingerbread run are part of the El Campo Shop LOCAL! campaign in partnership with the City Development Corporation of El Campo.
