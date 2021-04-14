Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
April Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Dora Lee Akins, 44, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Feb. 22. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Just Do It Now, 1619 MLK Blvd. in Wharton.
• Peadoso Peter Alameda III, 21, of 2327 N. Richmond, Apt. 110, in Wharton for sexual assault of a child on April 17, 2013.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 26, listed as homeless, for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 8.
Ashton has two prior misdemeanor vehicle burglary convictions on May 4, 2016 in Wharton County as well as felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a firearm on Aug. 29, 2013, all in Matagorda County, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 28, 2017 and theft on March 17, 2020, both in Wharton County; and home burglary on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County.
• Alan David Carbajal, 31, of 6627 Fay in Boling for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Feb. 24. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine when he attempted to destroy it an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Jeremy Zachary Crain, 28, of 223 CR 107 in Wharton for family violence on Dec. 27, 2020. He allegedly tried to choke a woman.
• Raven Nicole Courvier, 23, of 211 Windcrest in Floresville for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on March 16.
• Don Lewis Davis, 57, of 10934 Indian Vista in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine.
• Tom Paul Elliott, 41, of 7512 FM 442 in Boling for assault of a public servant, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of marijuana possession on Jan. 13. Elliott allegedly tackled a deputy who was trying to arrest him for the possession of more than 4 grams of THC oil (the
active ingredient in marijuana) and more than 28 grams of testosterone along with more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
The district attorney’s office has requested the punishment be enhanced because the crime took place during a state of disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Duane Norman Garza, 40, of 212 Stavina in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 15. He allegedly had less than a gram of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
Garza has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Feb. 9, 1999 in Wharton County, possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 2, 2020 in Fort Bend County, home burglary on Sept. 11, 2003 in Wharton County, assault on Aug. 2, 2010 in Fort Bend County, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 17, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Mario Gonzalez Jr., 61, of 206 E. Church in El Campo for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a single count of indecency with a child by exposure on May 15, 2008.
• Lonnie Chad Grumbles, 48, of 3109 14th in Bay City for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and methamphetamine.
• Trenton Bradley Hayes, 27, of 1045 Morris in East Bernard for possession of a prohibited weapon on Feb. 23. He allegedly had a short-barrel firearm.
• Lindsey Erin Hoffart, 42, of 15534 Mound in Hockley for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 4. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• John David Huerta, 26, of 113 S. Cloud in Wharton for sexual assault of a child on Aug. 28, 2020.
• Dana Lynn Kennemer, 55, of 612 CR 219 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 1. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Carlos Vaughn Looper, 28, of 413 Reed in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 27. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Emilio Loredo Jr., 23, of 1489 Flora in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 3.
Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on March 9, 2018 in Colorado County, he is prohibited from having a firearm at locations other than his home.
• Enereo Loredo, 54, of 405 W. Jackson in El Campo for theft of a firearm on Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.