He gave his life shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 as the USS West Virginia (BB-48), struck by enemy torpedoes and torn open on her port side, went down in Pearl Harbor on a day which still lives in infamy.
The sacrifice of El Campoan and Navy Hospital Corpsman Hugh Braddock Harriss, one of more than 100 crewmen killed on that battleship alone, has never been forgotten. At age 20, he was the first man from El Campo killed during World War II fighting.
And his name, along with that of Army Capt. Samuel R. Craig (the first El Campo World War I serviceman to fall) graces the local American Legion Post.
As President Franklin Roosevelt’s voice broke into radio programming and word began to spread of the attack in Hawaii, the Harriss family hoped and prayed Hugh would emerge unscathed from the billowing smoke of the doomed ship. They clung to that wish as the El Campo Citizen reported four regiments of Army troops shipping out of Palacios’ Camp Hulen “for points unknown.”
The day after the Japanese attack, a Christmas card came in the mail to Mary Helen Flournoy in Edna, Hugh’s sister. It had been postmarked Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 1, 1941 at 2:30 p.m. It simply said, “Love, Hugh.”
The family received a wire from their son Robert, a naval reserve officer in San Francisco, on Dec. 9. In it, he told the family, “San Francisco Navy advises that next of kin for Sunday’s casualties have been notified by wire from Washington and that no news of Hugh is good news.”
No one in El Campo had received a notice.
News of Harriss’ death wasn’t reported in the El Campo Citizen until Dec. 19, 1941, when word finally reached home. W.W. Harriss and his wife received a telegram Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1941 notifying them of their son’s death.
The next day, the parents of then-Lt. Homer Taylor received word the aviator had been wounded in action, but was not critically injured.
At the time, there were 150 West Wharton County men serving in the Armed Forces, according to the newspaper account.
The El Campo News – printed on that same day – fleshed out the story of young Hugh, who was known as Hub around town. A co-captain of the 1936 football team, he helped the team capture district and regional titles. He also lettered on the freshman football team at the University of Texas.
“Supt. J.E. Carrico recalled this week that young Hugh was a good student and held the respect of both students and teachers. ‘He was always willing to do his share, and always did,’ Mr. Carrico said. ‘I know he didn’t shirk his battle duty,’” the paper reported.
Harriss joined the Navy in October 1940 and had not been in the Pacific long when the attack came. A small news story in the Citizen had reported he would likely serve on the battleship Oklahoma or the carrier Hornet.
He wound up on the West Virginia instead.
The Oklahoma (BB-37) rolled belly up as the torpedoes struck, trapping most of the crew under the waters of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Only 32 sailors were recovered alive in the rescue effort.
The Hornet – a carrier – wasn’t at Pearl that morning, having only been commissioned in October 1941. She fought at Midway and in Guadalcanal before suffering a mortal blow Oct. 26, 1942 during the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands.
How Harriss was killed, where on the West Virginia he died and why he wasn’t able to escape were shrouded in the cloak of military secrecy as the war progressed
“Loose lips sink ships,” the saying went, so the American public wasn’t about to aid the enemy.
Rolland A. Martin, a pharmacist’s mate third class aboard the West Virginia, served with Harriss and recovered his body several months after the attack.
Martin, who later went on to become a doctor, wrote the following letter to W.B. Harriss (Hugh’s brother) on Feb. 16, 1995:
“I knew your brother and found him to be an excellent shipmate,” Martin told the brother.
“In June of 1942 another pharmacist mate named Frank Krivastch and I were sent back to the WeeVee (West Virginia) as a part of the crew to salvage her. In the early stages of the operation, our specific assignment was to recover our shipmates who died on board that terrible day.
“Hugh was assigned to a first aid station on the third deck clear aft in the ship. We found his body there as we pumped out the ship. There were no signs off an explosion in that part of the ship.
“Hugh was apparently overcome by carbon monoxide fumes that penetrated many of the compartments in the ship that morning. A great number of the crew experienced the same thing including myself.
“Crewmen from other parts of the ship rescued the majority of us who were overcome. Why Hugh was not rescued I do not know. In all we lost 110 crew that day as I recall.
“I do hope this gives you some of the information you seek.”
Martin died in 2002.
Harriss’s body wasn’t shipped back to El Campo until at least 1943, although the exact date is unknown. He’s buried in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Casualty numbers list 2,388 American soldiers killed during the raid on Pearl Harbor with 1,178 wounded and 18 warships sunk or damaged. They were just a small number of the 408,306 U.S. servicemen to die during World War II, but still seem to linger in the American collective memory.
Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of that attack, and Harriss’ death.
–This story originally ran Dec. 7, 2005, but we at the Leader-News felt it was appropriate to reprint today in recognition of the anniversary of that infamous day.
