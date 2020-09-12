City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Victor Andrew Torres II, 33, of 607 W. Seventh in Freeport was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of resisting arrest after police were sent to investigate a disturbance in the 500 block of Roth. Officers seized pills, cocaine and other narcotic-related items. Processed, Torres was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Genaro Ramirez Jr., 34, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear - possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to Travel Inn & Suites, 809 W. Jackson. A grinder, glass container and scales were seized. Processed, Ramirez was transferred to county jail.
Kendyl Renae Kemp, 23, of 204 E. Correll was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 200 block of West Jackson. Processed, she was taken to county jail. Once there, she posted a $750 bond and was released the same day.
Heriberto Gabriel Moreno, 21, of 316 Palacios was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 for driving while intoxicated second offense after being stopped in the 200 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Adrian Alfonso Caldelas, 36, of 482 CR 362 was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 on warrants for having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, no valid driver’s license, bond forfeiture - driving while intoxicated and failure to appear. Processed, Caldelas was sent to county jail.
Stephanie Nicole Gerhardt, 34, of 1508 N. East in Edna was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 for marijuana possession after being stopped near police headquarters, 1011 West Loop. Processed, she was taken to county jail. Once there, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Property
Ricky Lareas Lawson, 61, of 1007 Palacios was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 on warrants for two counts of theft under $2,000 with two or more previous convictions. Processed, Lawson was transferred to county jail.
Markquez Antwoine Turner, 23, of 2350 Atascocita in Humble was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 for engaging in organized criminal activity – theft more than $2,500. Processed, Turner was taken to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 18, of 611 Oscar was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 for resisting arrest and terroristic threat after officers encountered him in the 200 block of Stafford. He was taken to county jail after processing. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Michael Allen Churan, 29, of 4635 CR 357 was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 on warrants for family violence involving terroristic threat and assault. Processed, Churan was sent to county jail.
Other
J’voni Danae Graves, 19, listed as homeless in El Campo was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 on a Wharton County Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation. Graves was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $3,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $2,000 cash was stolen from a unit at Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, between Aug. 23 and Sept. 4. No additional information was available as of presstime.
An AMC trailer was stolen from Mark’s Machine Shop, 1101 N. Blue Creek Road, between Sept. 3 and 8. Loss is estimated at $7,500.
Vandals struck in the 600 block of Spruce between 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 and 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4. An estimated $500 damage was done to the street.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 22000 block of U.S. 59 around 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. A Dodge sustained an estimated $2,500 damage.
A hit-and-run was reported at Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 and noon Sunday, Sept. 6. A Chevrolet sustained $1,000 in damage.
A wallet and its contents were stolen on the grounds of Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Police are investigating the report of a person attempting to obtain prescription drugs using false documentation. The crime took place around 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Violence, weapons
The report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Washington around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, summoned police. It was soon determined that this was an accidental shooting. EMS was summoned.
Family violence causing injury was reported in the 700 block of Cotton around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
Another report of a person being hurt as a result of family violence came in around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Christopher Daniel Garcia, 18, of 609 Farenthold was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 for possession of more than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released later that day.
Philip Sebastian Garza, 30, of 207 Sonata Court was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 on warrants for marijuana possession, speeding, failure to yield, two counts of failure to appear and three counts of no driver’s license.
Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 20, of 301 Sentinel was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 on warrants for marijuana and tampering with evidence. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Bernardo Hernandez, 30, of 1571 Prosperity in El Campo was arrested by state troopers at 8:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 for driving while intoxicated second offense. Processed, he posted more than $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jordan Marks Anderson, 30, of 15506 Fair Elm in Houston was arrested by deputies at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 for marijuana possession. Anderson posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Andres Antonio Rangel, 20, of 4654 Central Circle in Brownsville was arrested by state troopers for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Alfonso Rodriguez-Pena, 36, of 482 CR 362 was booked at 9:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6 on warrants for driving while intoxicated, failure to appear, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and no valid driver’s license. He posted $4,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
James Martin Cerrillo, 27, of 1820 Red River, Apt. 603, in Wharton was booked at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 on warrants for drug and marijuana possession.
Violence, weapons
Justin Deshawn Crump, 31, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford was booked at 3:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7 on two warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as single counts of home burglary, possession of a controlled substance, family violence and evading arrest with a previous conviction.
Patrick Sanchez, 32, of 703 Alice was booked at 9:33 p.m. Friday, September 4 on a warrant of assault with a previous conviction.
Other
Angel Jose Hernandez, 23, of 4130 Boyton in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 for evading arrest.
Dylan Abel Blanco, 27, of 2869 Capri in Brownsville was arrested at 8 a.m. on a Cameron County warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle.
