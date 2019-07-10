Local volunteers are needed to help man concession stands as hundreds of visiting families are expected in El Campo this week for the Texas East Softball tournament to be held at Legacy Fields.
The three-day event, Friday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 16, will feature 16 to 17 teams.
“The event will bring people from all over the state and surrounding states to El Campo to watch girls ages 10 to 16 play softball. It is a great opportunity for our Little League and, of course, our community,” Little League President Shawna Wied said.
To have enough staff for concessions stands will take volunteers.
Businesses, she said, can volunteer as a group and, for example, wear their company shirts.
To volunteer, sign up for a specific time frame at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0C49AFAC2CABFB6-texas.
“We do have cooks that will take care of cooking and preparing the food, however, we need help in taking the orders and handing out the snacks and drinks when orders are placed,” Wied said.
The league is watching weather conditions, but hasn’t yet released information on contingency plans.
The sporting event is expected to provide a cash infusion to the city’s economy with families coming in and staying about four days.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to host this tournament and show off our community,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “We expect that these families will visit our stores, eat at our restaurants and enjoy this great city.”
Opening ceremonies for the tournament start at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 12. Games will be played at 6 and 8 p.m. on each of the five fields at Legacy Park.
The public is invited out to watch any and all games, but must pay a $5 parking fee. Parking space is limited and locals are urged to come in as few vehicles as possible.
“It will take the whole community to help pull this off,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said. “We want these families to feel as welcome as possible and have fun.”
All El Campo teams were eliminated this year before reaching the state level.
