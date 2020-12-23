Long ago, a small bouquet of weeds given as a gift by a poor orphan girl to baby Jesus miraculously bloomed into the red Christmas plants we now call Poinsettias, or so the Mexican folk story goes.
Today, millions of Poinsettias are sold during the holiday season across the U.S., and El Campo businesses are currently working to meet local demand for the festive flowers.
Poinsettias are one of the top sellers at Flowers Etc. & Gifts Inc., 1513 N. Mechanic, during Christmas time, second only to flower bouquets, according to Owner Lisa Bubela.
Poinsettias can be grown in different varieties, which have various colored bracts – the plant’s petal-like leaves.
“There’s one called Ice Punch, there’s one that’s a pink multi, like a pink and hot pink,” Bubela told the newspaper.
“There’s also a really unique type of Poinsettia called Winter Rose. It’s a very pretty bloom, but very different compared to your traditional Poinsettia.”
Native to Mexico and central America, some sources claim the Poinsettia is the best selling potted flowering plant in the U.S. with about 70 million sold annually in the U.S., according to an article from Texas A&M’s Co-Op Extension.
Bill Smartt, now caretaker of the Beautify El Campo Extension’s (BEEs’) flower pots downtown, annually grew Poinsettias at Brookwood Community in Brookshire for 20 years. Before retiring in 2017, Smartt oversaw the growing of about 50,000 plants during the four-month growing process leading up to the Christmas season.
Smartt would receive the propagated Poinsettias when they were a few weeks old and before their tiny leaves had transformed from green to their final color. Smartt’s crop would be cared for inside a greenhouse from August until right after Thanksgiving, when demand for the festive plants begins each year.
“We’d plant them, and then in about three weeks we (would) pinch,” Smartt said. “By that I mean just reach down and pinch the top of them off, and what that does is make them grow from below so they get thicker and bushier.”
Poinsettias turn their brilliant red when they have entered the reproductive stage of their life cycle, Smartt said, and require 12 hours of uninterrupted darkness to do so.
“If you have a back porch light on, for example, or somebody turns the light on in the greenhouse at night, that’s going to interrupt the process of turning red,” Smartt said.
“It’s very involved,” he added. “There’s an art and a science to growing.”
Poinsettias are perennials, so they can be planted and can last for years, if taken care of properly. They require the right balance of water, and should not be over-watered.
“The soil needs to be very moist,” Bubela said. “Not saturated, but slightly moist. They’re more of an indoor patio plant. You can plant them in your flower beds and things like that, but too much sun on them will discolor the leaves.”
A common mistake people make when they take Poinsettias home is they will set them too close to a fireplace or central heat source, Smartt said. Poinsettias like a lot of light but cannot survive extreme heat or cold weather.
“Most people get tired of them after … Christmas is over and they’ve taken the tree down,” Smartt said. “If you want to grow them after Christmas, you can. Just pay attention to the weather, and they’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.