Celebrate the coming of the new year, officials say, but don’t start it with a criminal charge, injury or responsibility for hurting others.
“People always seem to plan their evening out, but they forget about planning a way to get home. Have a designated driver, a friend to pick you up, an Uber. Plan a way to get home safe,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Friday.
Officers are on the lookout for drunk drivers, he said, adding he hoped celebrants will plan ahead rather than face the possibility of arrest.
A full crew will be patrolling El Campo streets throughout the holiday period, already spending a good deal of time responding to fireworks calls.
“I wish people wouldn’t shoot fireworks in the city. One spark could turn into a disaster,” Stanphill said. “You don’t want to be responsible for somebody losing their home.”
Fireworks are illegal within the city limits, violators face fines, as well as additional charges if fireworks cause damage or injury.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be on the lookout for unsafe and drunken drivers.
DPS offers the following tips to help drivers have a safe journey on our roadways during the holidays:
• Do not drink and drive.
Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
• If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic.
• Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.
• Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
