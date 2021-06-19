Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Stephanie Liana Escamilla, 23, of 810 Empire in El Campo for possession of marijuana on April 23. She allegedly had more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Adrian Michelle Espinosa, 39, of 607 Fillmore in Victoria for possession of a controlled substance on April 12. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Derrick Durrant Evans, 36, of 3117 Alabama in Wharton for evading arrest on April 9. He allegedly fled from a Wharton County sheriff’s deputy.
Evans has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading arrest in Wharton County.
• Richard Jason Folmar, 51, listed as homeless in Wharton, for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Masen Reese Jonathan French, 19, of 2603 CR 107 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on April 17. He allegedly had less than a gram of Adderall.
• Isiah Ismael Garcia, 18, of 16910 Rolling Acres in Humble for possession of a controlled substance on March 11. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC oil. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.
• James Guy Garner, 56, of 206 Orange in Louise for possession of a controlled substance on April 3. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
Garner has prior felony convictions for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of family violence two or more times within a 12-month period on June 24, 2010 in Wharton County, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 13, 2016 in Fayette County.
• Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 19, of 823 Spanish Camp in Wharton for tampering with evidence on May 4. He allegedly attempted to hide a handgun during a traffic stop.
• Darius Jamar Gray, 33, of 1510 Barfield in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 15.
Gray has misdemeanor DWI convictions in Fort Bend and Wharton counties as well as felony convictions for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on March 14, 2008 in Wharton County, possession of a controlled substance on July 9, 2007 in Fort Bend County, and tampering with evidence on June 20, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Lisa Marie Grubaugh, 44, of 1527 N. Richmond in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Feb. 22. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and less than 28 grams of a mixture of Xanax within 1,000 feet of Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second in El Campo.
• Matthew Ray Guevara, 18, of 104 Ave. E in El Campo for home burglary on Nov. 17, 2020.
• Avery Dawayne Hargrove, 29, of 12299 Ora Lee in East Bernard for assault of a public servant on March 19. He allegedly struck a Wharton police officer in the head while evading arrest.
• Martin Deaunta Hayes, 31, of 604 Koym in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance on April 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Waymond Arnell Hayes, 39, of 421 Correll in Wharton for tampering with evidence on April 5. He allegedly attempted to destroy a bag filled with narcotics.
Hayes has prior felony convictions for delivery of a controlled substance on April 28, 2000, retaliation on Aug. 18, 2005, and evading arrest with a previous conviction and family violence on July 16, 2015, all in Wharton County.
• Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of 1045 Morris in East Bernard for theft on Feb. 1. He allegedly stole less than $20,000 of aluminum.
• Hector Hernandez, 40, of 1312 CR 239 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 24. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines and drove drunk.
Hernandez has a prior felony DWI conviction on Nov. 21, 2017 in Wharton County as well as two misdemeanor DWI convictions in Wharton County.
He was convicted of felony assault family violence with a previous conviction on March 8, 2016.
• Robert Charles Horelica, 40, of 200 Delmas in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tampering with evidence on April 20. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the youth center Just Do It Now at 1619 MLK in Wharton and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
Horelica has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on March 6, 2003, unlawful restraint – exposure to serious bodily injury on Sept. 28, 2011 and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 20, 2012, all in Wharton County.
In a separate grand jury action, Horelica was indicted for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on March 31. In that case, he allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the youth center Just Do It Now at 1619 MLK in Wharton and attempted to conceal it during a police investigation.
• Braelon Tre’Zhun Hudlin, 18, of 1415 W. Norris in El Campo for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 26.
• John David Huerta, 26, of 113 S. Cloud in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and single counts of tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the school Creative Care Daycare, 909 Olive in Wharton on May 2 and attempted to conceal it during an investigation. Huerta allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the school Creative Care Daycare, 909 Olive in Wharton, on May 9 and inside the Wharton County Jail.
