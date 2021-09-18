The county farmers’ market returns to Wharton Sept. 25.
The sale of sealed bottles of wine will be a new offering this season, although the Wharton City Council will not allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed at Guffey Park.
David Burkhalter, with the Farmers’ Market, told elected officials the market hoped to bring in wine vendors, but that people would not be allowed to drink and no samples would be offered.
It was all the assurance Councilman Russell Machann needed before making the motion.
The Farmers’ Market will be held at Guffey Park, 255 W. Caney in Wharton, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from Sept. 25 through Dec. 18.
Monterey Wine & Art Fest
The Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair is set to return to the Wharton Courthouse Square from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
“In this event, patrons will have the opportunity to shop various businesses in the downtown community and sample wines, food and boutique beer,” Monterey Square Business Association Secretary Margaret Montgomery Kostka told the Wharton City Council.
Live music, horse and carriage rides, a grape stomp as well as food and craft vendors are expected.
The MSBA will temporary apply for a Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission license to allow patrons to buy wine or beer by the bottle or glass and consume it on site.
Party Under the Bridge
The Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Party Under the Bridge is planned Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be food trucks, tables and chairs, children’s activities, a children’s train, games, and a DJ.
Street closures include a portion of Elm Street from Dinosaur Park and underneath the southbound lanes of Business 59, ending next to the intersection with Polk Street. A portion of West Colorado Street from North Richmond Road southward to the end of Dinosaur Park will also be closed beginning at 4 p.m.
Third Thursdays Features Food, Fun
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is hosting Third Thursdays featuring food trucks, entertainment and a night of shopping. The event will take place every third Thursday of the month from 5 - 8 p.m.
