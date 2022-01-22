A Louise mother and daughter are set to be buried Tuesday, slightly more than a week after they died in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Hwy. 77 near La Grange.
A 67-year-old Iola man remains in critical condition.
The wreck happened around 11:39 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 on Hwy. 77 near Rabbs Prairie Road., according to a report from Trooper Josh Berger of the Texas Highway Patrol.
A 2019 GMC Sierra Denali 2500 heading south on Hwy. 77 crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Ford Expedition that was heading north, Berger said.
The two vehicles collided driver-side to driver-side, Berger said.
The Expedition went into the ditch on the east side of the road where it caught fire and burned. Debra Lynn “Debbie” Townsend, 63, and Tana Marie Hajovsky, 30, both of Louise, died at the scene.
DPS had not officially released their name as autopsies have been ordered and the investigation proceeds.
The family, however, is planning services (please see Page 9) and the Louise community is mourning the loss.
The GMC went into the northbound lane and struck a guardrail. The Iola man driving was trapped inside. La Grange Volunteer Fire Department extricated the driver, who was the sole occupant.
Fayette County EMS stabilized the driver for transport.
A helicopter transported him to Austin for hospitalization. Berger said he remained in critical condition as of last report.
Flying debris struck and disabled a third vehicle, a 2020 Ford Fusion.
The driver and passenger were a husband and wife from Plano, ages 72 and 69. Neither were injured, but the Fusion had to be towed from the scene.
The burning Expedition started a grass fire on the east side of the road. La Grange firefighters contained it once they rescued the driver of the GMC.
Berger said he does not believe alcohol was a contributing factor, although he was awaiting a toxicology report before ruling out that possibility.
No determination had been made as of press time as to why the GMC crossed the centerline, since the driver remains incapacitated and unavailable for questioning, Berger said.
