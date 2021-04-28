A much reduced 2021 Wharton County Youth Fair left an El Campo after-school program scrambling for enough funds to keep programs running while another effort remains completely on hold as COVID effects linger.
The fair is more than just animals, carnival rides and bragging rights on who won the big buckle or was able to toss a goat into a wheel barrow the fastest.
For the 57 youngsters signed up for the Pilgrim Rest After-School Activities Program, the fair means people to help them with their homework, a place to go after the final school bell rings and maybe even a snack – all thanks to the burgers purchased at its WCYF Midway food booth each year since 1994.
“When a fundraiser like this is lost ... we have to decide then what is a necessity and go from there. In a normal year, we would have had not only the profit from the fair but from donations and the juvenile detention prevention program grant we were receiving. Due to COVID-19, we’ve lost just about everything,” Volunteer Niesha Brown said.
The El Campo community has offered some help to the beleaguered after-school program, but funding is far from guarenteed.
“Although this still allows us to open our doors because we can pay the light bill and Internet fees, we’re still required to solicit donations for snack assistance. This program has been blessed to remain free since 1990 and because the El Campo ISD continues to bus our children over,” Brown said.
The Pilgrim Rest program is open to all children without cost although the current lack of funding has forced directors to reduce attendance from 57 to 27-32 per week.
“We have not had many vaccinated volunteers, we aren’t able to socially distance the kiddos in our small space properly,” Brown said. “If we encounter one of our kids failing, we make exceptions and are able to accommodate them.”
Pilgrim Rest and St. Philip Catholic School’s eighth grade class are the two West Wharton County food booths normally operating on the WCYF Midway spaced between others from East Wharton County organizations and free-standing for-profit booths.
With the reduced offerings at the 2021 fair, WCYF directors opted to cancel all but one food booth – the one located inside the rodeo arena. It was manned by fair directors with sales directly benefiting the organization.
The Rockin’ W Youth Rodeo Club previously operated the booth, but had already severed that relationship with the fair.
“We stepped away from the fair. We’re not going to run the concession stand,” Volunteer Jane Blaha said, adding the issue was finding enough volunteers for a booth that had to be manned day and night for the full run of the fair. “That’s not our full-time job, we’re having to take vacation to run it.”
For fair organizers, a less than expected fair is still far better than 2020 when virtually everything was canceled. When the decision was made of this year’s schedule, the governor had yet to lift mask and occupancy restrictions.
For St. Philip children, Principal Gwen Edwards said, the food booth was a parent effort specifically funding eighth grade trips to Washington, D.C. Those trips aren’t happening right now due to the COVID pandemic so as far as she knows nothing has been lost.
For the after-school program, the effect is immediate.
“Our plate sales and other fundraisers have been put on hold. We have not been able to be open as often as we normally would without the extra funds either. After breaks, we have not started back up until we know all volunteers have been fully vaccinated so that we can continue to keep our volunteers as well as the children who attend safe,” Brown said.
The Pilgrim Rest After School Program is completely run by volunteers, designed simply to help youngsters.
“We take any child enrolled in ECISD. The school bus currently goes to each campus to bring over attendees,” Brown said. “We also encourage high school students who may be in an organization that requires volunteer hours to come as well. We’ve been fortunate enough to provide scholarships to any and all volunteers.”
Volunteers must pass a background check and have received a COVID vaccine. Those wanting to volunteer should contact Brown at 713-480-5245.
“We’re most in need of volunteers, then in very close second, monetary donations as well as snack donations,” she said.
Pilgrim Rest accepts donations at its 810 Palacios site from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday or it can be scheduled with Brown.
Cash donations can also be mailed to:
Pilgrim Rest ASAP
P.O. Box 525
El Campo, TX 77437
Or made at the ASAP Page on the church website, www.pilgrimrestelcampo.org.
