Shining STARS

El Campo High School debaters: Hannah Purnell, senior; Juliana Vasquez, junior and Christopher Luera, junior (l-r) placed fourth, first and second at their UIL competition at Van Vleck, Saturday qualifying for spots at the national competition in Austin, January.

A trio of El Campo Speakers, Thespians, Actors and Readers, also known as STARS, qualified to compete at UIL State in January.

Juliana Vasquez placed first, Christopher Luera placed second and Hannah Purnell placed fourth, the first alternate earning the right to compete in Austin at the University of Texas.

