A trio of El Campo Speakers, Thespians, Actors and Readers, also known as STARS, qualified to compete at UIL State in January.
Juliana Vasquez placed first, Christopher Luera placed second and Hannah Purnell placed fourth, the first alternate earning the right to compete in Austin at the University of Texas.
They competed in UIL Congress, an event where students mock a session of Congress and debate a docket of legislation written and submitted by the contestants.
“(We qualified for state last year and) it was much more of a competition this year, it was all schools from 2-5A as opposed to just 3-4A,” junior Luera said.
“Everyone was definitely more prepared this year, they really seemed well rehearsed and spoke well,” senior Vasquez said.
The students have been working on speeches and keeping a close eye on competition.
“We have a pretty good idea which schools are going to sweep their area and we’re preparing for them,” Vasquez added.
The students list several inspirations for their successes.
“Mrs. (Katrese) Skinner taught me for awhile and really got me started. Mr. (David) Otradovsky has also been really supportive, helping us with preparation and speeches,” Luera said.
“My mom is the councilwoman (Anisa Vasquez of District 1) and she’s been a big driver for me getting involved in debate,” Vasquez said.
Some of the qualifiers were caught surprised by their success, but still riding that positivity forward.
“Honestly I’m surprised I made it to finals, much less qualified for state, but we’re really excited to go and sweep finals,” senior Purnell said.
Otradovsky, the ECHS speech teacher, had nothing but positive things to say about his students.
“These kids are really smart and I knew they could do it. I think I was more excited when we found out than they were, I think they were shocked. If they win state, that’s the top. They’ll be the top 4-A school,” Otradovsky said.
If the trio advances from the preliminary rounds at the UT Teaching Center, they’ll compete at the Texas State Capitol in the Legislative halls, being watched by attorneys and state policymakers.
