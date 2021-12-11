El Campo’s Rotary Park security system failed a test last week when one of the cameras were stolen.
Now police are sorting through images saved in the system trying to determine if the thief is visible before the crime.
“Somebody got behind it (the camera) and must have knocked it off ... They must have hit it with a stick, it fell and they just took off,” City Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
The camera’s last image was recorded at 11:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
A person was recorded shortly before the camera stopped collecting data, but it’s unknown if that person has any think to the crime.
The same day a storage shed in the park was also broken into, although nothing was taken, according to Thompson.
The camera, valued at $150, has already been replaced. “We put this one in a different spot ... it’s more secure,” Thompson said.
The theft, considered burglary of a building, is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years behind bars if convicted.
Anyone who may have seen the crime in progress – or a camera toting person in the area – should contact either the El Campo Police Department at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via its P3 app. Crime Stoppers tipsters do not have to give their names to qualify for a reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.