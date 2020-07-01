Keeping an entire community tidy sounds like a tall task, but Louise volunteers tackled the job for the first time since November during the Community Clean-Up event over the weekend.
The effort has been ongoing for about 25 years, and is hosted by the Louise Beautification Committee and the Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce.
“It helps keep our town clean,” Louise Beautification Committee President Gloria Chromcak said. “It gives people an opportunity to get rid of things they wouldn’t be able to if we didn’t have it. It’s a coming together as a community.”
About 30 members of the Louise community volunteered Saturday to clean up the town’s streets. The bi-annual event typically takes place in November and April, however, the coronavirus pandemic delayed this year’s spring cleaning.
In order to pay for the trash to be hauled away, which costs at least $180 per dumpster, the beautification committee collects donations from community members. Each year, the community donates enough to cover the cost of the clean-up project, according to Chromcak.
“It was really good,” she said. “Everyone worked really hard, and at the day’s end, everyone was really pleased.”
Participants in the community cleanup estimated about 30 trash bags and more than three dumpsters were filled with debris after the event.
“We had a pretty good day,” Darryl, Chromack’s son, said. “Everybody was worn out and tired afterwards.”
Volunteers picked up trash along Louise roads, trimmed trees, collected unwanted items from local residents and cleared brush from walkways.
“I think it’s just good for the community to get together,” Darryl said. “Since we’re not incorporated, we really have to do it on our own. (It keeps) the town involved.”
Typically beautification committee members offer the volunteers lunch after the day-long event. Due to the pandemic, however, event organizers thought it best not to host a large gathering.
Chromack has participated in the community clean up for many years since both of his parents have always been involved.
“A lot of us grew up admiring the people around us who did it, and now hopefully the younger generation will grow up and do it too,” he said.
