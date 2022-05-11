Louise ISD is getting a transplant from El Campo ISD as a principal next year.
After 23 years as a speech and history teacher in El Campo High School, Katrese Skinner is moving to Louise ISD as the high school principal starting in the 22-23 school year. She started teaching in El Campo after graduating with a Bachelor of Art in Speech/Communication from the University of Houston in 1998.
She was inspired to move into administration during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic “I attended nearly every admin meeting during COVID because they took place on my dinner table ... and I found myself wanting to help,” Skinner.
The transition from teaching to administration doesn’t intimidate the veteran teacher “I’ve had 32 teachers under me including the CTE and Fine Art’s program, so I’ve been in that leadership (role) as a teacher. It’s given me good experience, but I’m not sure anything will prepare me (to become a principal),” she said.
Moving to a new district isn’t a worry for the teacher with roots that stretch deep into the community, viewing the change as a potential for growth “I wanted to stay in the county, my dad was Louise Postmaster until he retired. It’s close to my home, the opportunity was put in front of me at a good time,” she said.
Skinner is replacing Donna Kutac at Louise High School. “I think she’ll be a wonderful replacement. From what I’ve seen she seems to be experienced at leading people. With her experience as a debate coach she knows how to communicate,” Kutac said, adding I’m excited for Katrese, shes inheriting a good group of teachers.”
Kutac is retiring after 36 years at LISD and 28 as a principal “(My husband and I) have seven grandchildren and 2 more on the way, It’s time I take a little bit of breath and enjoy it.
