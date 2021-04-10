Smoke will be rising from the Wharton County Youth Fairgrounds in Crescent today as grillers compete in an abbreviated version of the annual BBQ Cook-Off.
Just 42 briskets had been tagged for entry into today’s judging down from more than 90 on an average year.
“It’s still COVID (effects) we didn’t make the decision until later than normal to even have a cook-off ... so I think we did pretty good,” said Cook-off Chair Sandy Valigura of East Bernard. “Teams have a better chance of winning this year.”
Last night was the designated time for competitors to kick back and relax. Today judging gets under way precisely at 2:01 p.m. for brisket, chicken and pork ribs with other categories deleted this year.
Beans, chili and “most colorful” categories will return in the 2022 competition, Valigura said.
First place ribs and chicken will receive a certificate for one entry into the 2022 cook-off. The first-place brisket cooking team from Wharton County will be awarded $1,000 and an entry into the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo cook-off. The second-place team will be allowed free entry for next year’s cook-off. The award presentations are anticipated at 3 p.m.
With COVID restrictions on gatherings now lifted, the public is welcome to come visit the fairgrounds and the teams today. Entry is $5 or $20 for a season pass.
“It’s all for the kids,” Valigura said.
