The clanking bells and iconic red kettles are ready, but without volunteers, the Salvation Army is struggling in El Campo.
For those with two hours to spare, the fundraiser offers a chance to ring the traditional bell and collect funds to help those in need. All money put into an El Campo kettle stays here, administered by Amanda Harris, the El Campo Police Department administrative assistant.
“As of right now, we have raised approximately $1,000 to date which is not nearly enough to sustain us for a year,” Harris said. “We are able to ring bells during the businesses open hours every day expect Sundays and we can ring until Christmas Eve.”
That leaves just 17 days to generate enough dollars to help those in need throughout 2023. “I think most people do not know any penny given to us during this time stays with us in Wharton County ... their money is being used for our own community,” Harris said.
The Red Kettle Fundraiser is the only one the Salvation Army does each year.
“We have been getting by for the most part each year, but we struggle for about a month or two before the bell ringing begins with helping people in need. If we could get more people to help ring bells to bring money in, that would mean we would be able to help more efficiently throughout the year to those who truly need it,” Harris said.
The Salvation Army assists with everything from food and fuel or even a couple days lodging for those with nowhere to go. Sometimes, the organization provides small amounts to assist with water or light bills as well.
“We limit the help to once a year for people just so we do not run out of money. We also cap out the amount given for each section and only one section can be chosen for help unless it is extenuating circumstances (house fire, crime victim, etc.),” Harris said.
Bell ringing posts are planned at the El Campo Walmart, 3413 West Loop; El Campo Walgreens, 203 N. Mechanic; and Wharton Walmart, 10388 U.S. 59.
Volunteers must fill out a brief application and can chose which location they wish to ring a bell out. Times can be scheduled through Harris at the ECPD 979-543-5311 or aharris@cityofelcampo.org now. Numerous openings are available and shifts can be longer or shorter if needed.
But without help from the community, the organization may not be able to help others.
“Anyone can do this,” Harris said, adding high school students wanting to collect community service hours are as welcome as church groups or service organizations.
