Theft

A first degree felony warrant was issued against Wendel Nov. 10  and she was arrested. Wendel posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.

A Louise woman stands accused of stealing an estimated $650,000 from her El Campo employer over a five-year period.

Sarah Augusta Wendel, 44, of 1964 CR 309 was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at last month on a warrant for theft of in excess of $300,000.

