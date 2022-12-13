A Louise woman stands accused of stealing an estimated $650,000 from her El Campo employer over a five-year period.
Sarah Augusta Wendel, 44, of 1964 CR 309 was arrested by Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies at last month on a warrant for theft of in excess of $300,000.
A secretary with Energy Construction Inc. of El Campo since 2010, Wendel reportedly handled most financial material for the business.
“In August of 2022, an employee of Energy Construction was preparing tax returns and noticed several discrepancies in the company’s payroll,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Wendel stands accused of writing herself checks and using company credit cards without permission. “In total, approximately $650,000 was stolen by Wendel from the beginning of 2017 until August of 2022,” Srubar said.
A first degree felony warrant was issued against Wendel Nov. 10 and she was arrested. Wendel posted a $30,000 bond and was released the same day.
If convicted, Wendel could spend up to 99 years in prison for the offense.
