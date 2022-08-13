Everything In It's Place

Aide Brittany Tupa helps student Raiden Gonzalez get his backpack ready for school, Thursday. With the first week of school wrapping up Friday, students, teachers and parents got a taste of how the 2022-23 school year is going to run.

With Wednesday the first day back for students, everyone had plenty to adapt to in terms of new policy and the administration staff was impressed at initial responses.

“It’s more than safety, it’s a commitment to the whole child,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.

