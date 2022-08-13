With Wednesday the first day back for students, everyone had plenty to adapt to in terms of new policy and the administration staff was impressed at initial responses.
“It’s more than safety, it’s a commitment to the whole child,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
A new year is always scary and the little ones feel it more than most.
“Most of our kids were confident and ready. We only had one death-grip on dad’s leg this morning. I think they’re ready,” Myatt Principal Mauri Couey said.
Myatt brings in Pre-K students before their first day to teach them how to walk in lines, eat in the cafeteria and spend time away from their parents.
With students back on campus, the district’s new security protocols were put to their first test and campus administration took note of staff and students levels of compliance.
“This was one of the smoother openings I’ve had. Teachers were especially receptive to the changes we made, I didn’t see a lot of issues. The big adjustment is keeping doors locked. I checked this morning and all but one (door was) locked,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
Another change made to the high school were limiting points of entry, in part enforced by the high school security guard.
Entrance to the high school campus is limited to the main parking lot, the bus drop-off on Avenue F and at the front office on Norris.
“Most of our points of egress were the issue and people were very receptive. There used to be access through C and H building and those are now emergency exits, there’s not even handles outside anymore,” Fleener said.
El Campo parents, as of now, seem to have thrown their support behind school officials and new local policies.
“There was a lot of enthusiasm at the start of the day. Parents trust our staff with their kids and want us to keep them safe. It’s still early but no complaints have been sent to me so far,” Callaghan said.
Even smaller changes, parents took steps to be involved with their students.
“Parents were very receptive, about 90 percent of students came in dress code and that’s the parents,” Fleener said.
“Just about all of our parents showed up to meet the teacher, it was a successful morning,” Couey said.
