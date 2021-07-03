The results are in for the El Campo Leader-News 2021 All-American Baby Contest with winners split evenly between boys and girls this year.
In the People’s Choice contest, friends and family united this week, rushing to the Leader-News with ballots in hand, ensuring Kynnedi Alameda, daughter of Kymber Ward and Adrian Alameda, captured first place with her look of wonder and the beginnings of a smile. Kynnedi can send mom or dad down to pick up her first place $50 prize anytime after 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Other winners’ prizes will be available along with certificates at that time.
Second place in the People’s Choice goes to Matthew Roman Contreras, son of Raul and Karla Contreras, while little Amir Williams, son of Michael Williams Jr. and Niesha Brown, claimed third.
The judges’ panel picked Rhett Cathey, son of Rance and Kali Cathey, as the first place winner, unable to resist his smile and bright eyes. He collects a $50 prize and, no doubt, a huge hug from mom and dad.
Second place, judges say, goes to Brigstyn Wells, daughter of Ashley and Jonathan Wells. She collects a $30 prize.
Kamryn Blayke Davidson, daughter of Lauren Hogan and Blake Davidson, captured the judges’ eyes and third place in the contest. She gets a $20 prize.
The 2021 All-American Baby Contest is made possible by the support of Sutherlands, your lumber and home improvement center, and Jenna Hooker Photography, specializing in portrait photography of children, newborns, families, maternity and seniors, as well as you, the El Campo Leader-News readers.
“Every year in mid- to late June, people start stopping me in stores and, prior to COVID, at events, asking ‘When are you going to print the babies?’” Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “The All-American Baby Contest sure is a reader favorite and we hope you enjoyed looking over the contestants this year. I know our judges had a hard time picking the winners.”
Readers may have noticed that Raegan Rose Segree was among the children on the Wednesday ballot. Little Raegan can’t win the contest as she is the daughter of Leader-News Production Manager Rachel Rodriguez and Derek Segree. “I wanted something for a keepsake,” her mom said.
This year’s 25 contestants were:
Kynnedi Alameda, daughter of Kymber Ward and Adrian Alameda; Jaci Anzaldua, child of Aaron and Kristy Anzaldua; Tripp Bena, son of Matthew and Samantha Bena; Oakley Boedeker, child of Brittany Schmidt and Ryan Boedeker; and Rhett Cathey, son of Rance and Kali Cathey.
Matthew Roman Contreras, son of Raul and Karla Contreras; Kamryn Blayke Davidson, daughter of Lauren Hogan and Blake Davidson; Grayson Lee Deases, child of Miranda Deases; Jaxson Eide, child of Jonathan and Kimberly Eide; and Anastazia Malek, daughter of Troy and Lindsey Malek.
Bowen Matthews, son of Joseph and Amber Matthews; John Michael McKeon, son of Jason and Mallory McKeon; River Neil Merta, child of Hunter and Maci Merta; Beckham Michael McCracken, child of Breanna Rubesh and Blake McCracken; and Brynlee Ann Pool, daughter of Garret and Ashley Pool.
Peñelope Jade Ramirez, daughter of Jose and Jessica Ramirez; Addison Ratcliff, daughter of Cory and Hailey Ratcliff; Raegan Rose Segree, daughter of Rachel Rodriguez and Derek Segree; Wyatt Sherrill, child of Amber Lenderman and Tyson Sherrill and William Smith, son of Kyle and Audra Smith.
Truett Wayne Socha, son of Celeste and Trenton Socha; Tiahna Tutson, child of Allison Watson; Melvin William Watson, son of Clayton Watson and Angela Higby; Brigstyn Wells, daughter of Jonathan Wells; and Amir Williams, son of Michael Williams Jr. and Niesha Brown.
“A big thank you to all the parents who let their children compete in this year’s contest,” Crabtree said. “Wonderful to see all the smiling faces.”
