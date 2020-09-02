There’s a good chance most of the 242 water meters in the Isaacson Municipal Utility District have been in service since the district formed in the early ‘90s, despite a 10-year life expectancy.
That’s why directors are reviewing a potential replacement program.
“We’re looking into it ... Our meters are probably double the city as far as (age),” board president Colette Popp said.
The City of El Campo is replacing all of its water meters now, going from a radio read system that requires a technician to drive by the unit to a system read by sensors placed on towers.
“We’re two steps behind,” Popp said. “Everything here is hand read.”
Some of the aging meters have sunk and others have actually flipped.
The possibility of leaks, she added, is all too real.
In the city of El Campo, the 10-year-old units now being replaced are experiencing an estimated 18 percent loss as they near the end of their life expectancy.
Similar water losses are likely in the IMUD, Popp said, but added data is not readily available.
The IMUD doesn’t have a cost analysis yet, but Popp says she believes the district can figure out a way to do the change without raising the tax levy or the utility rates. One key will be whether a tower will be needed.
“We’re working with the bookkeeper and the auditor,” she said.
The automatic read would help ensure accuracy and assist district residents, she said.
The IMUD board will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at the El Campo Library, 200 W. Church. The meeting was changed from the normal site to accommodate those interested in participating in public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate.
The board is looking at keeping the 49-cent per $100 in taxable property rate it had last year.
Because home values have gone up, however, this will likely mean a bigger bill for IMUD residents.
Last year, the average home in the district was valued at $67,100, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District, resulting in a $328.79 bill.
Now, the average home is valued at $70,980. At that value, a 49-cent per $100 tax levy would generate a $347.80, or a $19.01 increase.
Directors hope to keep water bills at the same level, Popp said.
The IMUD buys its water from the City of El Campo and then resells it to customers along its distribution lines.
