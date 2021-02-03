Mexican authorities Saturday arrested the El Campo man who became one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted.
Information hasn’t been made available yet on when Camillo Rodriguez, 37, will be returned to Wharton County to face charges of failure to register as a sex offender, three counts of sexual assault of a child, assault/family violence, burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.
Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen, has been wanted since July 2019, when he absconded from El Campo, his last known address.
The Texas Department of Public Safety added Rodriguez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list in February 2020 offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to arrest.
“The U.S. Marshals worked with a local PD in Mexico to find him,” El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup said Tuesday, but added he didn’t know what city Rodriguez was in when captured.
The arrest was based on the Texas warrants, not the commission of a new crime.
“The Marshals took Rodriguez to San Diego, Calif. for processing. He is currently in custody there at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department awaiting transport back to Wharton County,” Biskup said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department will be handling the extradition.
“We are waiting for the arresting agency to contact us that he is ready for transport,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “Rodriguez would have to sign a waiver of extradition. If he refuses, then a extradition proceeding would have to take place (in California). At that point, it would ‘allow’ Texas to extradite him. The process can be rather lengthy.”
Rodriguez was convicted in 2010 in Wharton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl and sentenced to five years in prison.
In March 2018, however, he allegedly broke into a home with the intent to harm a woman. The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a single count indictment against him during June 2018 deliberations.
Rodriguez was indicted again in May 2019, that time for sexual assault of a child on Nov. 1, 2014, failure to register as a sex offender and assault family violence with prior conviction for allegedly using his fist to strike a woman and otherwise harming her on Nov. 6, 2018. The indictment notes he has a history of family violence.
In Harris County, Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on March 16, 2006.
“I need to thank DPS and their CID Agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Wharton County Sheriff’s (Office), Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, Texas Most Wanted group, TV’s Live PD ‘Most Wanted’, where Rodriguez was featured on an episode, West Wharton County Crime Stoppers, KULP Radio and the Leader-News and the citizens who called in tips,” Biskup said. “Rodriguez was on the run for over a year. Everyone listed at some point had a hand in helping get this convicted sex offender off the streets and into custody.”
Still Most Wanted
Still on the Texas Most Wanted list is an alleged kidnapper and killer who fled to Wharton County before disappearing.
A $5,000 reward is offered for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona who is wanted for aggravated kidnapping as well as murder.
An El Salvadorian national who has been deported multiple times, he allegedly shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at their apartment located in northwest Houston on June 18, 2017.
Two days later, Gonzalez-Barahona allegedly kidnapped a pickup truck driver at gunpoint in Brazoria County. The truck was later found abandoned at an undisclosed location on U.S. 59 in Wharton County on June 20.
Harris County has filed a murder warrant and Brazoria County has issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant.
Gonzalez-Barahona is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star near his left elbow; “Houston” on the back of his left arm; “Texas” on the back of his right arm; “Gonzalez” on his upper back; and other tattoos.
Gonzalez-Barahona is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to call the statewide Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone, or post a tip through the DPS website.
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.