City Arrests
Property
Kaydra Drayun Sparks, 21, of 201 Olive was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Friday, July 30 on a misdemeanor warrant for theft. She pleaded guilty, paid the fine and was released the next day.
Kristle Marie Perez, 32, of 208 E. Third was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, July 31 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Marisol Gonzalez, 26, of 110 Evans in Wharton was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 on warrants for two counts of no driver’s license, public intoxication and failure to appear along with single counts of violating a promise to appear and disorderly conduct - fighting. She was processed directly at the Wharton County Jail.
Emilio Lee Mata III, 37, listed as homeless was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, July 31 in Richmond on warrants for harassment with a previous conviction, possession of a restricted smoking material and harassment. He was processed there.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals damaged a $100 mailbox in the 1400 block of North Wharton sometime between 9 a.m. Thursday, July 29 and noon Friday, July 30.
A Nissan Sentra was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Beach around 10:10 p.m. Friday, July 30. Loss is estimated at $29,000.
A vehicle sustained about $1,000 in damages when targeted by vandals on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Lentz Reid Tucker, 23, of 1033 FM 521 in Palacios was booked at 5:42 a.m. Friday, July 30 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted an $8,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Van Jason Rozner, 48, of 4669 Hwy. 111 in Midfield was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 for theft. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 42, of 902 E. Hillje was booked at 8:41 p.m. Friday, July 30 for theft, three counts of criminal trespass and a single warrant for criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Jesse Terrazas, 18, of 3033 CR 406 was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 10:01 a.m. Thursday, July 29 for family violence.
Clinton Wade Berrera, 27, of 1002 Second in Louise was arrested by Wharton police at 2:08 p.m. Friday, July 30 for family violence, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and Wharton warrants for failure to control speed, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Robert Martinez Morales, 33, of P.O. Box 146 in Midfield was booked at 10:23 a.m. Friday, July 30 on a warrant for violating a sex offender’s duty to register.
Other
Abelardo Mendoza IV, 33, of 947 N. Liberty was booked at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, July 29 for a parole violation and three class C misdemeanors.
Ernest Parnell Anderson Jr., 45, of 113 Holiness Lane in Wharton was booked at 10:06 a.m. Saturday, July 31 on a warrant for failure to pay child support as well as City of Wharton warrants for driving while license invalid, violating a promise to appear, driving while license invalid and two counts of failure to appear.
