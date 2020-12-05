December marks the beginning of the giving season, and with that spirit in mind, local food pantries are asking for help giving to community members in need.
Volunteers for Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s monthly distribution program, Labor of Love have been working non-stop in recent weeks. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the recent holidays, has kept demand for groceries and items up.
“It’s really been busy distributing commodities,” Program Head Percilla Howray said. “We do it at least one or two times out of the week, plus we have our regular (distribution).”
Labor of Love is currently accepting monetary donations as well as canned goods, paper products and toiletries.
“There’s a need,” Howray said. “We’ve been really blessed. We’ve been able to get stuff and distribute it out.”
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity, or families without enough food, in U.S. households rose to 20 percent in April, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food security questionnaire. In 2019, food insecurity was at about 11 percent.
The rise in food insecurity during the pandemic has disproportionately impacted racial minorities, according to an article from Texas A&M’s AgriLife.
“Pre-COVID-19 rates of food insecurity were higher than the national average among Hispanic households, at 15.6 percent, and non-Hispanic Black households, around 19 percent,” according to the AgriLife article.
El Campo’s food pantries are doing what they can to help locals in need, but donations from the community are vital to the work they do.
Blessing Cup Storehouse has been accepting donations, but with a social distanced drop off process due to the ongoing pandemic.
Items like clothing and canned meals, such as spaghetti, chili, Spam and tuna, are needed. Hygiene items such as baby powder, laundry detergent and cosmetics are greatly appreciated, but as smaller container products instead of bulk sizes. Please do not drop off old mattresses, tires or broken furniture.
Labor of Love distributes food and commodities at 7 a.m. the first Thursday of each month. To make a donation, call Howray at 541-7493.
Blessing Cup is open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For information on Blessing Cup donations, call 543-8203.
