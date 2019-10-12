Public hearings on the requested annexation of land for a rail-supported warehouse project and zoning for a West Loop housing development will open the El Campo City Council session Monday night.
Developers for the Southwest International Gateway Business Park are requesting 130.3 acres be annexed, a requirement to receive city utility services.
The rail park or SWIG is a 540-acre development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59.
Efforts to buy the land still owned by the Zalman family and three Erwin family trusts and complete financing for up to $15 million in bonds to build project infrastructure via a Public Improvement District should take place at the same time.
The park’s current timeline calls for city action in late October or early November with construction starting in early December. That would, according to developers’ plans, mean the first two buildings would be complete by the end of 2020.
No tenants have been announced as of yet.
The project’s Phase 1 is estimated as a $125 million effort.
Developers are Stonemont Financial Group, Ridgeline Property Group, Kansas City Southern and NAI Partners.
A proposed 16-acre West Loop development
will include sites for modular housing along with retail stores if it gets Council’s approval for a planned development.
Following a public hearing on the issue Monday, Council will vote on developer Joe “Cuatro” Strack IV’s vision of adding more than $3.5 million to the tax roll value with a 54-lot modular housing neighborhood.
The proposed site, currently a hayfield, is directly north of Jesse Street, but south of established retail centers like Tree House Furniture.
The small lot development will include a Homeowners Association covering about 12.3 acres. The HOA will require background checks for all residents, curfews for minors and for nighttime activities as well as requirements for lawns and landscaping.
“Efficient and affordable housing is lacking in the area. This Planned Development addresses that issue by providing safe, modern and affordable housing with a long-term vision of quality in mind for the town and residents of the property,” Strack said in his request to P&Z.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• A lease agreement for the El Campo Art League building, formerly a city library.
• Review of the city’s bond rating.
On the Consent Agenda:
• Awarding a bid for water and sewer line extensions on Lily Street.
• Awarding a bid for disaster debris removal services. This contract only goes into full effect if or when a disaster strikes.
• Approving budget amendments and financing for street and air sweepers.
