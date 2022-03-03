‘This is not in a wetlands’ is the official ruling developers of pending West Loop apartment/town home project hope to have within the next three weeks.
Once that declaration is received, TriArc Real Estate Partners’ next step will be construction documents putting the Creekside Apartments on a timeline for dirt to actually start moving by the fall and Phase 1 completion before 2023 ends.
El Campo city staff provided council with an update on the project Monday night, focusing on municipal efforts to contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA on the status of the property’s wetland review.
Bounded on one side by the Tres Palacios Creek, the development at the intersection of the West Loop and South Street must be ruled as ‘not in a wetlands area’ as part of its Planned Development agreements with the city.
The Corps did a site review on Oct. 28, 2021 and requested additional information from the developer in December. Creekside sent that information Jan. 11.
Wednesday the city was told an EPA ruling should be expected within three weeks, City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
The delays, she added, are “costing time ... and interest rates are rising.”
TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante appeared before council Monday saying, “We’ve got the club house done – the designs and schematics – and the floor plan. We’re excited to get started.”
The company was waiting on the EPA ruling, he added, before starting on the construction documents.
Bramante told the newspaper in January his company could need 10 weeks for drawings to be complete. The city planning department would then conduct a review.
Creekside, set on 26.15 acres, is planned as a mix of three-story apartments and two-story town homes in a gated community with amenities ranging from a pool and club house to walking trail and dog park.
The most recent plan calls for 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes) in Phase 1 with an additional 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes) in Phase 2.
