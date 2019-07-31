Lots of children are going to need school supplies before the first bells ring and that’s why it’s time to “Stuff The Bus.”
The annual school supply drive will be in front of Walmart entrances, 3413 West Loop, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Volunteers are asking for everything from paper and pencils, facial tissue and hand sanitizer to cash collected in the iconic kettles.
“The supplies will be distributed to individuals at the El Campo ISD Back to School bash,” said volunteer Tammy Rome, the administrative assistant at the El Campo Police Department.
The date for the distribution event has not been announced.
“Supplies will be given to schools to distribute,” she added.
The effort is a collaboration with the Salvation Army, Walmart and El Campo police volunteers.
This is the first year for the local “Stuff The Bus” effort.
Cash donations will be given to the schools as well as items, all to ensure children have what they need when the first school bells ring.
“There will be a bin at both doors. We will try to man both entrances depending on how many volunteers we can get,” Rome said.
Part of Rome’s job is working with Salvation Army efforts in El Campo.
“I have seen first hand what this communities’ donations mean to our community,” she said.
The El Campo “Stuff the Bus” event is part of a nationwide campaign with almost 3,000 similar collection days being held.
