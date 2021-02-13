If snow falls or ice coats the fields, make sure you capture a few images of the rarely seen event.
Share your images on the Leader-News Facebook page or email to news@leader-news.com and you might see them re-printed in the upcoming edition of the newspaper. “This kind of weather doesn’t happen often so we want to make sure to get it in the record books,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “Just please make sure you do so safely.”
Please include the name of those photographed and information about what is shown and where it was taken.
“Action photos are always best, those are the ones people talk about for years, whether they are printed in the paper or just saved for the family,” Crabtree said.
