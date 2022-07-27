Water’s rising above El Campo city streets on a fairly regular basis, the telltale sign of yet another broken waterline and little to nothing falling from the sky.
Utility Department crews have cut through asphalt and concrete to repair 33 mains this month through July 25. That’s in comparison to 35 mains from April 1 to June 30.
Meanwhile, less than two-tenths of a inch of rain has fallen since the start of July.
“They (water line breaks) seem to come in two or three at a time in one day, then go a few days with no leaks and then get a few more. There have definitely been more this year than last year,” El Campo Utilities Director Jerry Lewis said. “The trend will continue for a while to the point, where the ground does not move due to lack of moisture. At this point the leaks will level off or stop, until we get a good long rain. Then the process will start over with the ground moving back.”
Each break means drinkable water literally going down the drains as drought and water shortages make news in Texas, the nation and from Australia to England.
The Texas Water Development Board reports extreme or worse drought now covers 57 percent of the state, the worse it’s been since January 2012.
El Campo residents used 65 million gallons of water in May and 68 million gallons in June, in comparison to 44MG and 49MG in May and June of last year.
Those gallons pump fast, Lewis says, as mains break. “Since June 25, there have been five days that have exceeded 3.0 MGD, which have been the result of main leaks,” he said. “In comparison, for August 2011 during the drought, the system pumped 90MG that month. Currently, we are somewhere in the middle, the system is not straining, but it is working steadily.”
The City of El Campo’s infrastructure is old, many of the lines date back far more than just a few decades, and, Lewis said, were not always placed as they should have been.
“The most common pipe to fail is AC pipe or asbestos cement pipe, which is quite strong if laid properly with sand bedding and backfill around it. In many areas, this pipe was just placed in the ground and backfilled with dirt, so think of it like a piece of chalk if you put it between your fingers and thumbs it snaps very easily. AC pipe breaks the same way when the dry ground pushes one way and pulls the other. ... This is the most common main that is repaired.”
Nationally, the average water main is 45 years old, according to Water Finance & Management.
Like all cities, El Campo has a drought plan addressing how to proceed in reducing water use should conditions worsen.
Voluntary restrictions would be the first step, requested when/if the demand hits 3.75 MGD for three days or one day of 4.0MGD.
“The goal would be a 5 percent reduction of demand even numbered addresses would water Sundays and Thursdays, odd number addresses would water on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. or 8 p.m. to midnight,” Lewis said. “At current we are around 2.8 MGD. If the pattern of continued lack of rain continues, we could see a stage one in the future. Remember August 2011, we pumped over 90 MG and we did hit our stage 1.”
More stringent rules can be put in place should conditions continue to deteriorate.
Residents can help now by simply fixing already existing leaks, installing water saving devices like modern toilets and adjusting water schedules on sprinkler systems.
“I have seen some lawns watered, with a stream of water running three blocks down the road. This is waste, which the residents are paying for. ... By far the lawn/landscape watering have the highest demand on the system,” Lewis said.
