Plumbing The Depths

Sixto Medrano, left, and Jacob Gonzalez, right, respond to a busted waterline underneath West Strand Friday. The cast iron pipe likely broke due to stress from the dry shifting ground, Gonzales said. Many of the city’s pipes are several decades old.

Water’s rising above El Campo city streets on a fairly regular basis, the telltale sign of yet another broken waterline and little to nothing falling from the sky.

Utility Department crews have cut through asphalt and concrete to repair 33 mains this month through July 25. That’s in comparison to 35 mains from April 1 to June 30.

