El Campo City Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez

No Contest Plea Ends

Challenge Of Arrest, Officer’s Order

An El Campo City Councilwoman will spend six months on probation and pay a $200 fine after ultimately pleading no contest to disrupting the peace, 16 months after her initial arrest for repeatedly refusing a police officer’s request for music to be turned down.

Had Anisa Longoria Vasquez pleaded guilty initially, the violation of the City of El Campo’s noise ordinance, a Class C misdemeanor, would have required a $155 fine to clear.

