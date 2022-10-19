An El Campo City Councilwoman will spend six months on probation and pay a $200 fine after ultimately pleading no contest to disrupting the peace, 16 months after her initial arrest for repeatedly refusing a police officer’s request for music to be turned down.
Had Anisa Longoria Vasquez pleaded guilty initially, the violation of the City of El Campo’s noise ordinance, a Class C misdemeanor, would have required a $155 fine to clear.
Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath was scheduled to hear the case Monday, but it was pulled from his docket that morning by the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office which was tasked with prosecuting the appeal from El Campo’s Municipal Court.
“It never came before me,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Monday. “I called the docket. There were 12 cases on it, some went, some not.”
Vasquez’ case was one that did not. Spenrath was not notified as to why.
The case had been re-filed before Wharton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Tim Drapela. Vasquez issued a no-contest plea on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according the JP 4 records.
“She pled no contest to disorderly conduct/disrupting the peace and was sentenced to 180 days of deferred disposition, a fine of $200 and court costs of $81. After she pled in the justice court, the case in the county court was dismissed,” Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer said.
Vasquez, the City Councilwoman for District 1 on the city’s southeast side, was arrested June 13, 2021, by officers returning to her 813 E. Calhoun home after having issued a loud music warning earlier that night.
Asked again to turn down the music, Vasquez refused, according to the police report, telling the officer to write her a ticket.
Instructed that turning down the music was not optional, Vasquez told the officer, “That’s fine, you can take me to jail.”
After yet another attempt to get her to comply, that’s exactly what the officer did.
El Campo PD records clash on what happened later that night. The arrest report lists her as pleading guilty while another document cites a not guilty plea.
El Campo Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roy handed down a guilty verdict Aug. 12, 2021 and Vasquez, after engaging an attorney, appealed the Class C misdemeanor to county court before moving it to the JP court.
City council opted not to censure Vasquez following the arrest.
