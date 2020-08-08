During an era earmarked by safety recommendations to stay home and social distance, the Texas tourism industry has suffered. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects have stretched to El Campo’s Chamber of Commerce, putting the organization’s usual events on pause.
“We are a very active chamber, and normally have monthly networking events, which have come to a halt at this time,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said.
The Chamber typically throws ribbon cutting events when new businesses join the organization and blenders for businesses to interact with the community. Last year, blenders were held almost weekly, but since the pandemic, demand for the events has halted.
“We have not had any ribbon cuttings since the pandemic started,” Munos said. “I have talked to a couple businesses that are interested, and we’ve discussed options, but they are wanting to hold out a little longer and see what the future holds.”
Part of chamber leaders’ duties are to provide tourists with information when they visit El Campo. Munos also attends tourism expos, working with out-of-town groups to arrange visits to the area and bring in dollars to local businesses.
In January, she booked several trips with various Houston groups to come visit El Campo, which have been postponed due to the pandemic.
“Texas tourism overall has been impacted, and of course will be to an extent when people are encouraged to stay home,” Munos said.
Part of the El Campo Chamber’s funding comes from hotel tax revenue, which has decreased due to the pandemic. Texas hotel occupancy tax revenues were down by 63 percent in April compared to the same time in 2019, while in May, they were down 86 percent, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Times have been tough for many Texans, with high unemployment resulting from the pandemic. Although El Campo has not been immune to economic uncertainty during the last few months, shopping local has been a big help to area businesses, Munos said.
“Our locals have done a great job of supporting their neighbors,” she added. “I have heard from many of our members and retailers that business has been doing very well. Continue supporting local and we can get through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.