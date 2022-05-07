Student’s start, journalism edition

The majority of newspaper reporters and columnists got their start in high school where they learned the “who, what, when, where, why and how” mantra. Student columns running in the first edition of the El Campo Leader-News on April 2, 1958, showed an emphasis was on sports, scholastic achievements and gossip.
The columns that day were:
Teen’s Territory by Gary Laird: El Campo Senior girl’s 4-H Club met at Youth Center. Shirley Rasmussen gave a demonstration on “Make Your Own Belt.” Delores Krenek gave a demonstration on “Hems For Skirts & Dresses.” On March 28 and 29 of 1958, members of Student Council took over duties of faculty for a day.
Hornet’s Buzz by Lillian Wendel & Barbara Kana: District typing contest in Industrial was attended by Mary Ann Marek and Alice Schoeneberg. Spelling/shorthand contestants were Barbara Kana and Sue Dean Burt for spelling; Norma Kocurek and Marilyn Sablatura for shorthand.
Campus Corner by Judy Andersen: Arthur Yenawine won second for Best Actor for his role in One-Act Play District contest at LaMarque with the Play “Gloria Mundi.” Other participants were Carol Wheeler, Gloria Frels, Patsy Pennington, Larry Weaver and Doris Mauch under direction of Agnes Isaacson. The El Campo High School Student Council hosted a tea at the Magnolia Tea Room honoring faculty, board of education and administration. Cake & punch served.
E.A. Greer faculty attended the fifth annual English Language-Arts Institute at Prairie View A&M College. Greer school won the blue ribbon for largest number teachers attending. They were Mr. & Mrs. E.A. Greer, Mrs. E.W. Wade, Mrs. A.A. Randle, Mrs. B.F. Goode, Mrs. M.L. Randon, Miss J. Davis, Miss A.L. Webb, Miss E.F. Martin, Mrs. B.L. Lilly, Mrs. R. Callis, S. Freeman, R. Simmon, N. Grace and C. McIntosh. [The Ennis Adolphus Greer school was erected in 1953 with $1 million bond issue. E.A. Greer founded a school for Negro students 1913, and continued to teach and oversee school until 1963. He died 1973. A bronze bust of Greer can be found in the Wharton County Junior College library (he and wife Lyla willed $100,000 to WCJC).
WCJC News: Music major students can take their first two years at WCJC, which became a member of the Texas Association of Music Schools. A Bachelor of Music Education will transfer to any university.
At the time, 1,260 area high school seniors attended WCJC Senior Day to hear about the advantages of attending WCJC for two years before transferring to four-year college or university.
During their visit a skit was performed by WCJC’s drama department, the Starlettes performed several routines, and as well as the male Barber Shop quartet.
Also in WCJC news, the Ag Department was preparing to build two new 20’x30’ greenhouses on campus and an 8’x11’ laying hen house on college farm where 80 hens would provide eggs for cafeteria.
Local students that year were: El Campo – John Arnold, C.J. Fucik, Dalton Ustynik; Garwood – Stephen Toman; Louise – Albert Clements; Boling – Devoy Shaw; and Palacios – Lonnie Beard.
Movies played big part during 1950s as place to take your date. Wharton had three theaters, but El Campo’s third was a Drive-In. Movie schedules in that edition were:
Rice Drive-In Theatre 6:45 p.m. Thursday/Friday: Rock Hudson and Lauren Bacall “Written On the Wind” plus Judy Holiday in “Solid Gold Cadillac.” Saturday: Rory Calhoun in the “Domino Kid” plus “Don’t Knock the Rock.” Sunday and Monday: Glenn Ford in “Don’t Go Near the Water” was playing plus Bing Crosby in “Bells of St Mary.” Tuesday and Wednesday were $nights with “Reform School Girl” plus “Rock Around the World” on the screen.
Normana a Friendly Frels Theatre offered on Wednesday and Thursday Hell & Back,” Audie Murphy’s own story starring Audie Murphy in Cinemascope plus “Tammy & the Bachelor” with Debbie Reynolds. On Friday and Saturday: “Return to Warbow” plus “Hell Ship Mutiny” was playing while Sunday through Tuesday “The Female Animal” with Hedy Lamarr and Jane Powell showed.
Floyd’s your Cinemascope theatre April 6 Sunday-Wednesday. “April Love” with Pat Boone and Shirley Jones was on the screen. The next week would be the South Texas Premiere of “Peyton Place” starring Lana Turner, Terry Moore, Lloyd Nolan and Russ Tamblyn. “Kids don’t forget BIG Cartoon shows on Saturdays,” the theater ad proclaimed with doors open 9:45 a.m. with 10 cartoons plus a Western movie.
In 1958 theater admission was 50 cents for adults and 25 cents children. In 1948, the cost for children was nine cents, adults 25-35 cents.
My mother would give me 25 cents for my brother and I. Tickets cost 18 cents; with seven cents change I would buy seven pieces of penny candy or one Coke five cents plus two pieces of candy to share with my brother. Double feature + two cartoons + next chapter of a serial every Saturday if Mother had 25 cents to spare. We walked 10-12 blocks unsupervised.
– Merle Hudgins, a Wharton County historian and researcher, presents Part 6 of Follow The Leader: The Start of the El Campo Leader-News.
