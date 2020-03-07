Hidden among the usual dental checkup reminders and perfume-scented letters from your great-aunt, you’ve likely found W-2s and financial documents stuffed in your mailbox, just in time for tax season.
With a little more than one month left until the April 15 filing deadline, the Internal Revenue Service has received more than 49 million 2019 returns, as of the end of February. Out of about 37 million refunds issued, the average is $3,125, which is .6 percent less than the $3,143 average for 2018 returns.
Due to changes from the The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act–signed Dec. 22, 2017– those uninsured in 2019 won’t be penalized. Standard deduction changes, however, could shrink returns.
“There aren’t very many loopholes that we can take advantage of now,” AccuTax Owner Denise Becerra-Flores said. “With the standard deduction doubling, we no longer have exemption amounts for each child or each person on your tax return.”
Standard deductions are up from 2017 tax year. For individuals who are single or married and filing separately, the deduction is $12,200, compared to $6,350. The married filing jointly deduction is $24,400, and was $12,700. The Head of Household deduction is $18,350, up from $9,350.
A new feature for 2020 is that individuals born before Jan. 2, 1955 have the option to file with the new 1040-SR form. It is similar to the 1040 form, but features larger print and a table of the standard deductions.
Instead of using mailing in their returns, 48 million opted to electronically file their taxes this year, a .3 percent increase from 2019.
“Most people want to electronically file because it goes directly through the Internet to the IRS and it’s faster,” H&R Block El Campo Team Leader Crystal Allen said. “Some people would rather mail off because maybe they want to wait closer to the end of the tax season.”
With websites offering ways to file taxes for free Online, forgoing an expert can be a tempting choice. A slight majority of filers opted to self-prepare their returns this year, more than 26 million, up 3 percent from 2019.
More than 21 million filers enlisted professional filing help so far this year, 3 percent less than in 2019.
Individuals are expected to take, on average, seven hours preparing for and filing their tax returns, while business-owners can expect to spend 20 hours filing on average, according to the IRS.
“Make sure to bring everything that you would need,” Allen said. “All your income documents.”
Tax-season scammers can make the filing process more stressful. The IRS estimates millions of dollars have been lost to tax scams. The IRS doesn’t initiate communication with taxpayers via social media, text messages or email, so do not respond to messages asking for personal or financial information.
“You want to make sure that your preparer is an actual IRS registered preparer that has an electronic filing number registered by the IRS,” Becerra-Flores said.
To become an authorized IRS e-file provider, firms must first fill out a comprehensive application and pass a suitability check, including credit and criminal history evaluations.
For more information on filing your 2019 tax return, visit Irs.gov/filing.
