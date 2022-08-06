A major fire burned a building and caused other damage at the Prime Eco Group chemical facility on Hwy. 60 in in Wharton around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was injured, but authorities issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area. That order was lifted around 2:40 a.m.
It is not known what caused the fire, but the Wharton Volunteer Fire Department was called back Wednesday at 7 a.m. when flames flared up again.
“It’s still under investigation. As of right now (Friday afternoon) I can’t tell you what started the fire,” Wharton Fire Chief Anthony Abbott said.
Prime Eco issued a statement that Building 3 caught fire, causing major damage. The company develops chemical additives and specialty chemicals to service the oil and gas industry.
“The plant was closed down at the time,” Abbott said. “There were two employees on the premises, but they were working in the front building.”
Calls and emails left for Prime Eco Group seeking more information were not returned by press time. The Wharton Police Department said nothing nefarious was suspected as a cause.
According to a Houston television station, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said, “the building where the fire happened had an unknown amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, several totes of mineral oil, and a couple of drums of pentene and turpentine inside.”
“We did get a product list of all materials,” Abbott said.
He said there are no health concerns from the chemicals that burned, “but we are filling out our exposure forms to be on the safe side.”
A witness said the fire started small, but erupted following a loud explosion. A few minutes later there was another explosion.
Abbott said 55 firefighters responded to the blaze. They were on scene for seven hours.
Agencies responding to the fire included the Wharton VFD, Boling VFD, Hungerford VFD, Glen Flora VFD, El Campo VFD, East Bernard VFD, Needville VFD, Bay City VFD, Wharton Police Department, and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office. The Fort Bend Hazmat Team was summoned to conduct air monitoring, chemical identification, and hazmat container damage assessments.
Alarms sounded in El Campo at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday sending El Campo’s firefighting volunteers scrambling. El Campo VFD Chief Jimmy George Jr. took his command vehicle followed by the department’s ladder truck staffed by four firefighters.
“The units were staged on the roadway and the firefighters assisted with fire control,” George said, adding that the department’s ladder truck was not used in the attack.
A second shift of ECVFD firefighters arrived around midnight, bringing the rescue truck and another command unit.
ECVFD was released from the scene at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday.
Wharton VFD was called back Wednesday morning to take care of some hot spots that they couldn’t reach the night before. Abbott said the company brought in a bulldozer to start clearing out the mess the next day.
According to Prime Eco Group’s website, the company “is a manufacturer of specialty chemical products for the oil and gas industries and road and highway construction industries. Since 1998, Prime Eco has developed and co-developed products, systems, and patented technologies which we manufacture and supply to various markets in the U.S. and overseas. We pride ourselves in developing eco-friendly products that bridge cost, quality, and environmental applications to the industries we serve across the globe.”
