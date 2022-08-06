Cause still in question, no injuries after shelter-in-place night

The Prime Eco Group in Wharton was fully engulfed in fire Tuesday night. No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A hazardous materials team from Fort Bend County was called out to assist in battling the fire along with volunteer fire departments throughout the area. For safety’s sake, Wharton residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday night with the shelter in place being lifted the following morning.

A major fire burned a building and caused other damage at the Prime Eco Group chemical facility on Hwy. 60 in in Wharton around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured, but authorities issued a shelter in place order for residents in the area. That order was lifted around 2:40 a.m.

