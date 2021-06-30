Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Winston Roy Owens, 66, of 1406 Short in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Jan. 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the youth center Just Do It Now, 1619 MLK in Wharton.
• Santos Ruben Pena, 48, of 5527 Poundstone in Sugar Land for theft with two or more previous convictions on May 4. He allegedly stole an assortment of items including sunglasses, earbuds and hot sauce.
Pena has 10 prior theft convictions spread across Cameron, Harris, Montgomery, Bexar and Fort Bend counties as well as felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 19, 1999, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Nov. 16, 2006, and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13, 2009, all in Harris County; and theft on Nov. 8, 2011 and robbery on May 28, 2002 in Cameron County; and two counts of theft on Oct. 12, 2016 in Tarrant County.
• Robert Isabel Perez, 30, of 1014 Calhoun (not noted as East or West) in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 2. He allegedly had a mixture containing less than 28 grams of Xanax.
• John Luis Placencio, 54, of 1812 Kyle in Clute for possession of a controlled substance on May 17. He allegedly had less than 4 grams of cocaine.
Placencio has prior felony convictions for theft, home burglary and injury to a child on May 3, 1999, possession of a controlled substance on March 7, 2003, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 7, 2004, all in Brazoria County; and possession of a controlled substance on April 12, 2018 in Jackson County.
• Hector Javier Rios, 17, of 1307 Business in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm on April 12. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil and a stolen handgun.
• Francisco Frank Rodriguez, 26, of 410 Ash in El Campo for tampering with evidence on April 4. He allegedly tried to conceal what appeared to be cocaine during a traffic stop.
Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Jan. 16, 2014 in Wharton County.
• Isidro Rodriguez-Mendoza, 60, of 908 Expressway, No. 83, in Mercedes for money laundering on April 15. He allegedly had more than $30,000 in drug trafficking cash.
• Chivis Charda Schooler, 32, of 716 E. Caney in Wharton for identity theft on April 5. She allegedly had another person’s identifying information and used it as her own during a traffic stop.
• Deandre Johnale Schooler, 29, of 415 Washington in Wharton for home burglary and two counts of injury to an elderly person on April 1. He allegedly broke into a senior citizen’s home, pushing two elderly people to the ground while stealing from their house.
• Rogeric Schooler, 18, of 507 Way in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on March 20. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC oil.
• David Alexander Sexton, 18, of 1015 Ave. D North in Waelder for criminal mischief and three counts of theft between March 22 and April 5. He allegedly stole aluminum, copper and damaged a post driver.
• Christopher Arthur Sims, 43, of 1404 Andrea in Bay City for burglary of a building on Jan. 18, 2020.
Sims has prior felony convictions for identity theft and forgery on Aug. 12, 2020 in Tarrant County, and forgery on Oct. 15, 2001 in Lubbock County; possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25, 2017 in Harris County; forgery on June 15, 2017 in Wharton County; forgery on Oct. 5, 2017 in Brazoria County; and forgery on Dec. 11, 2008 in Randall County.
