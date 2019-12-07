Another round of talks regarding the pending rail-supported warehouse project on El Campo’s east side returns to city council Monday with annexation planned.
In late November, Rail park attorney Duane Brignac of Miklos Cinclair told council “minor hiccups” had occurred between current property owner and the developers of the Southwest International Gateway Business Park and requested a delay until Monday, Dec. 9.
At issue is the requested voluntary annexation of its 130-acre Phase 1.
“Annexation will occur with the purchase of the land to begin the major project,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News.
The city will not extend water and sewer lines until land for the rail park is annexed. Annexation can’t take place per the development agreement, however, until the land transfers from the current local owners to developers.
The Southwest International Gateway Business park is a 540-acre development at the intersection of CR 421 and U.S. 59 projected to pull construction permits before the end of the year.
It’s an effort city leaders have said they are confident will come to fruition. City Councilman John Hancock, however, has continued to express concern over the non-disclosure of developers financial information.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
• A proposed sick leave donation policy returns to city council for a second round of talks.
“Staff has made some revisions to the proposal presented at the Nov. 25 meeting, including removing personal leave requests for disasters from the policy and specifying when the policy will be in effect (January 2020),” Sladek said.
The pool would be for use by staff members who have exhausted all leave as the result of a catastrophic illness or injury.
If approved, it would allow an employee to take up to 12 weeks of additional paid leave, subject to approval of the city manager and designated staff.
• A mobile home owner is requesting voluntary annexation of a Martin Street site to allow him to tap into municipal water.
Located just north of El Campo, the home sits on a lot too small to drill a well.
