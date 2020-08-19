Free COVID-19 testing continues in Wharton County as the numbers of residents suffering from the pandemic-producing virus continues to grow.
There are 662 active cases as of press time with 336 of them listed as being in the El Campo area. The total number of cases, including recoveries is now 1,078.
The county lists 18 as having died from the virus (nine in the El Campo area), although the Department of State Health Services places that number at 30.
There area 223 active cases in the Wharton area (seven deaths) and 64 active cases in East Bernard. Of the smaller communities in the county, Boling has struggled the most with 40 total cases, 19 of them active. Two residents of the area have died.
The next free COVID-19 testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton in Wharton.
