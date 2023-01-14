City settlers will have some expanded options as another sub-division breaks ground and looks to draw both residents and tenants.
The new venture, The Woodlands, is being built off of South street and West Loop, behind the El Campo Bowling Alley.
“We have two projects going on, the first is a subdivision. We’re building 17 homes, three bedroom and two and a half bathrooms. They’re going to range from 1,550-1,700 square feet with two car garages. They’ll be priced between $270,000 to $300,000 per home and it’ll be an entirely new community, so it won’t be new houses mixed in with older ones,” said George Villarreal, owner of Homes By Villa builders.
The first set of homes are set to be finished in just a few months.
“We’ve started homes one through five and I estimate by early April those should be ready for move in. And after that, we’ll continue, depending on how we do with sales. We’ll do as many as we need to. Three months after that, we’ll probably have another set. That’s the plan anyway,” Villarreal said, adding “I’ve already pre-sold them to one gentleman and he’s re-selling them.”
A universal stumbling block for projects is Texas’ weather and this project is no exception.
“(The) weather has been a little rough, but we’ve dried out and we’re moving along,” Villarreal said.
Just next door, the same builders and developers are working on a new apartment complex, set to open later in the year.
“It’ll be called The Fountains, it’s 54 units total. Six are three bedroom with 24 two and one bedroom apartments. There will be a lake with fountains, most of the units overlooking it and a walking trail. We’re anticipating leasing in October,” Villarreal said.
The Woodlands are currently the only new subdivision being built as reported by city officials, but that doesn’t mean that other work isn’t being done.
“There are new houses being built on some of the remaining available lots in the Champions Court Legend’s Way subdivision. That would be the area of homes southeast of the Country Club on Hernandez street and Champion’s Court. It would only include the houses accessed off those two roads though,” El Campo City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said.
Additionally, another set of apartments, Creekside Apartments by TriArc are starting to move forward. The proposed gated development off of West Loop, just north of the South Street intersection will comprise both apartments and town homes and the first phase of construction is predicted to be completed in 2025 if all goes to plan.
