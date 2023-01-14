Moving On Up

Construction continues on the new Woodlands subdivision coming to El Campo. The new residences, behind the bowling alley off of West Loop, will consist of both apartments and homes and the first set of residences are planned for April.

City settlers will have some expanded options as another sub-division breaks ground and looks to draw both residents and tenants.

The new venture, The Woodlands, is being built off of South street and West Loop, behind the El Campo Bowling Alley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.