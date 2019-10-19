During his first year in office, U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud has focused on border control, domestic terrorism and local communities’ ongoing recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Immigration and border security have been key issues for Cloud since he was sworn into office in July 2018.
“We as an office have been very involved in the conversation, and we’ve been able to get a lot done by working with the administration on some things,” Cloud said.
In May, total migrant apprehensions at the Southwest border reached 144,255, the highest monthly number in the last four years, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Monthly apprehensions have remained higher than in the last four years, but have decreased since May. The most recent data shows 64,006 total migrants were apprehended in August.
Immigration and border security are notoriously divisive topics among political parties.
“When I just got to Congress, you had Democrats blaming Republicans, Republicans blaming Democrats, and I would get up and I’d say ‘Look, the villain here isn’t Republicans, the villain isn’t Democrats,’” Cloud said. “‘The villain is the cartels.’”
Cloud is particularly concerned with Mexican cartel activity along the border.
“They’re evil,” Cloud said. “They wreak havoc in our neighborhoods and our communities, but they’re also taking advantage of the migrants’ lives. They’re destabilizing Central and South American countries.”
Over half the world’s population earn between $2.01 to $10 daily, according to the Pew Research Center. Immigrating as a solution to poor wages is flawed thinking, according to Cloud.
“There is a proper place for real true asylum, there is a proper place for real immigration,” Cloud said. “The concept that I think works, is for us to be the city on a hill that our founders talked about, and let every nation know, ‘you live by the principles that our nation were founded on, you can have the same prosperity in your nation.’”
Of all mass shootings in the last 50 years, 20 percent occurred within the last five years, as of September, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Tragedy loomed over Texans this year as dozens of lives were lost in mass-shootings in El Paso, Odessa, Beaumont and Livingston.
The high number of mass shootings in recent years has driven some lawmakers to push for stricter gun control, while others disagree with this solution.
Cloud pointed to societal decline as a contributing factor.
“There’s a culture issue that has to be addressed and so many levels,” Cloud said. “You can talk mental health, but it’s not just that. It’s culture issues. It’s safety issues in our schools.”
Even after over two years, many Texans in Wharton County are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Cloud and his team frequently travel from Washington D.C. to speak to people all over Wharton County about the recovery process.
He held community hearings with the FEMA administrator, where he made suggestions like establishing a single point of contact to make the process of applying for aid easier.
The programs set in place to help residents receive the funds they need to rebuild are often complex for victims of the storm and even local government agents to navigate, Cloud said.
His two-prong approach “is helping people through the current system while taking all the information we’ve learned to help reform the process for next time,” Cloud said.
