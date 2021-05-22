Anticipated showers today should be the fizzling remains of an early tropical system coming in from the Gulf.
No major issues are anticipated in El Campo or throughout West Wharton County, according to emergency management officials.
“Impacts to our area, if any, will likely be confined to periods of locally heavy rainfall between (Friday) and early Saturday evening,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Friday.
El Campo has been inundated with 12.57 inches of often heavy rainfall so far in May, 7.36 inches of it this week, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge set up on the ground of El Campo Memorial Hospital.
“The local (National Weather Service) call sounded confident that the area could receive 2-4 inches of rainfall in the next 36-48 hours with some places receiving 6 inches,” Kirkland said Friday. “Currently, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to remain to our east. If the storm gets more organized, the heavy rain may move closer to the center which would be bad for Wharton County as the storm is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the middle Texas coast. We should be okay unless a training band lines up over some of the areas that have already received excessive rainfall.”
However, El Campo Emergency Manager Lori Hollingsworth said Thursday, “I believe the City of El Campo will experience only minimal standing water issue. The break in the weather will allow roadways to drain.”
Residents are urged to continue to monitor forecasts and available radar.
No reports of flooded homes have come in to city or county emergency management as of press time Friday.
The LCRA rain gauge in far western Wharton County reports 13.13 inches of rain collected so far this year with 8.01 inches of that having fallen this week.
Glen Flora reports 9.46 inches in May with 5.05 inches of that down this week while in Wharton the gauge record 9.90 inches this month with 5.43 inches of that falling this week. A citizen weather station near Danevang reports 9.62 inches of rainfall this week while one in Ganado captured 20.73 inches of rain over a three-day period this week.
What the tropical system will bring remained uncertain as of press time.
“We’ll be monitoring it all weekend,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1, although the Texas Gulf Coast generally faces the highest possibility of storm damage during the late summer.
