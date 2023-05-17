She may be stepping down from council after 30 years of service, but 79-year-old Gloria Harris has a message for El Campo – don’t count her out.
“I may be back,” she told the Leader-News.
El Campo’s 10-year term limitations required Harris to step down last week giving her District 2 seat, representing the city’s south side, to Tom Coblentz, the winner of May’s election.
Harris, who has participated in policy making for three decades, is a storehouse of institutional knowledge and the longest serving council representative in the city’s history.
Five city managers have come and gone during the three decades of Harris’ service before current City Manager Courtney Sladek took the post in 2019. El Campo has had four police chiefs during her tenure on council as well.
“As long as I can think, I’m good. I may have to be driven, but I ask the Lord to give me strength,” Harris said, adding she intends to stay active.
An El Campo native, Harris grew up attending the same school district where she worked for decades, retired and then continued to work part-time.
El Campo ISD was different, segregated, when she was in classes and starting her career, separate and not really the equal it was supposed to be.
Harris graduated from EA Greer and started working at Westside High School, a segregated school, located at what later served as El Campo Middle School for decades on MLK Boulevard.
A working mom her entire career, Harris raised four children with husband Gene Harris (now deceased) worked for Texaco Pierce and volunteered as a baseball and softball umpire.
A group of school district administrators encouraged Harris to seek office. “My biggest supporter was John R. Petty,” Harris said, adding she worked as his secretary.
Initially an at-large representative, Harris won her first post running against Ruth Frnka, Melvin Bubba Parker, Cecil Davis, Philip Miller and Cecil Davis in 1987. Harris is the one who drew the most votes with 440.
After the ballots were counted, Parker called Harris. “He said I beat him. I said I didn’t beat you out. I beat all of you,” she said.
Council ran off backroom meetings then, according to Harris, making policy and determining actions before stepping up to the dais for the public session.
“It was different. We’d iron things out when we were behind closed doors,” she said.
When the city created four district posts in 1988, Harris and then councilman Bobby Perez, the later El Campo Citizen of Year, faced a dilemma - both lived in the newly-created District 2.
“We flipped a coin and Bobby (Perez) lost the coin flip. He ran at-large and I ran district,” Harris said, adding it was the only way the two felt they had a chance of keeping two minorities – Perez, Hispanic, and Harris, Black, – on council. Their plan worked.
“A lot of things happened that first year. Kmart (a large big box store which had closed taking dozens of jobs) donated the building that became the civic center.”
The city gained park space including the donated Rotary Park on East Jackson and began forming Willie Bell Park on West Second and Friendship Park on North Wharton.
“The city used to lease the (American Legion) swimming pool. I’m disappointed they didn’t put a swimming pool in Friendship Park,” Harris said, adding initial park plans called for one.
The availability of the Legion pool, however, meant one wasn’t needed – right until it was. The Legion closed its pool facilities rather than face costly repairs in August. The city Aquatic Center opened in 2006 thanks to a Rotary Club of El Campo effort.
The El Campo Civic Center, another Rotary Club effort, remains a point of pride for Harris whose name along with all those on council at the time is listed on one of the dedication plaques. “It’s nicest place for a meeting,” Harris said, but added the city failed to capture all of the land surrounding it at the time of its acquisition, a fact which now creates parking issues at the popular venue.
“To me, if you get the land, you build a hotel/motel next to the civic center. That’s a prime piece of property,” she said. “Other lots there should be developed into restaurants, make it more of an outing.”
Looking forward
Housing and jobs remain the top concerns in El Campo, Harris said, pointing out a wave of construction that took place after May Aluminum opened its doors in 1971 on what was then McClure Street, now MLK Boulevard.
But aluminum extrusion stopped at the site around 2003 after several different owners had operated the plant and a lingering chemical concerns affected those south of there.
With the plant went El Campo’s large industrial base. Over the years, several small companies have come in to provide some jobs and now the potential of hundreds when, if, the rail-support warehouse project on the city’s east side becomes operational.
“But we need to solve housing. We need new apartments. No industrial is coming in here with a workforce without housing,” she said, adding property tax rates and tax incentives are needed as well.
A proposed refinery that failed to garner city support last year wouldn’t have offered the city much in direct tax dollars, she said. “All benefits would have gone toward Louise,” she said, although the town likely would have reaped benefits from salary dollars being spent on real estate or just on homes.
“The school and the city are not working together for an industry that would benefit the town. Whatever we bring to town the school district gets the most tax dollars”
Next mission
Job creation should be a main goal for the city. “Nobody seems to work for the growth of the city,” Harris said. “Here on council I worked not just for my district, I worked for the whole town. If you don’t work for growth of the town, you shouldn’t be there on council,” Harris said.
The City Development Corporation of El Campo hasn’t produced the results she’d hoped to see.
But part of the problem, she added, was a lack of cooperation between the city and the county on economic development efforts.
Harris encouraged all members to receive recommended training and keep in mind they represent the city as a whole regardless of where they lived or whether they were elected to a District post. Too many, she said, live in very close proximity to one other.
Five years from now?
“I’d like to see things be better,” Harris said, adding one thing she’d like to see is a place that genuinely southern fries chicken come to the city. “El Campo’s too big not to have a chicken restaurant.”
She added, “There’s no where on Sunday to take the family after church.”
More places are needed for teens to go after school or on the weekend, Harris said.
A new hospital is a great idea, Harris said, but questioned how the city’s taxpayers will be charged for it and why the proposed location for a new El Campo Memorial Hospital is not on U.S. 59.
“I think El Campo will survive. We got good people in El Campo. Nosey people in El Campo. Somebody in El Campo will ask questions.”
And, Harris said, she may be back.
