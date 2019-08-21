The wet winter and spring kept many of the county’s producers out of their fields to prep and plant on time, but one soybean farmer got lucky.
Garrison Gadeke, of El Campo, planted soybeans April first and started harvest the last week of July finishing by Aug. 10.
“A challenge this year was it was so wet, and it set a lot of people back. I had my groundwork done in the fall. I started out in really good shape this spring, and I was able to plant on time. I was pretty lucky, but there were a lot of people who weren’t as lucky,” Gadeke said.
Despite getting the crop in on time, his yield was off by about 10 bushels per acre when compared to last year. In 2018, Gadeke averaged 75 bushels an acre, but this year he averaged in the low 60s.
“That’s still good for soybeans. It’s what people strive to get, but averaging 75 is phenomenal. Still, I thought they would have done better than they did,” he said.
As luck would have it, the county didn’t receive much rain during harvest — a soybean’s mortal enemy.
“The deal with soybeans is they are the most susceptible crop at harvest for failure. They can’t take any rain,” he said.
“No one wants their cotton to get rained on, but soybeans will mold and mildew. They will rot. No one wants them, and you just shut them down,” he added. “You can grow a beautiful crop of beans and not harvest anything.”
Three days of wet weather during harvest amounts to a “trash” crop.
“Beans like sunshine if they are irrigated, but they need rain just like other crops. Some varieties hold up to the heat and drought better than others,” Gadeke said.
Over the past 10 years, genetic enhancement and consistent inputs like fertilizer, irrigation and insecticide usage from a group of local farmers including Gadeke have made for a hardier bean and average to above-average yields in Wharton County, he said.
“We’ve been able to double the yields from 20 years ago by growing soybeans like you would a high-input crop,” he added. “Soybeans in a high-input environment produce consistent yields, but the good Lord decides the weather.”
Gadeke and his peers have hit the 60-bushel mark year after year, he said.
“I am happy with the way it turned out. Even though it was a little off from last year, it was still good.”
Rounding out Gadeke’s growing year was an “excellent” corn crop.
“Corn (overall) was hit or miss. We had to make modifications to get it planted,” he said.
His like most of the locally grown corn will be sold within the El Campo area with a lot of it packaged as deer corn. Gadeke’s beans will most likely be sold to a buyer in the Valley then onto Mexico.
U.S. trade wars with China have driven down the price of soybeans, but Gadeke remains hopeful.
“Prices are down, but they have a chance to go up,” he said. “They (Mexico) will use all of our beans even though they are piggybacking on China and acting like they don’t want them.”
