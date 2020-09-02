A Wharton man who had been facing an attempted murder charge three months ago has instead pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity and been placed on probation.
Wharton police arrested 18-year-old Roy Melvin Gentry of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 508, on May 7 shortly after a West Spanish Camp, home was peppered with gunshots.
Four people inside narrowly escaped injury.
Police believe Gentry and four others targeted a home, but picked a time when their intended victim wasn’t home.
Gentry had initially been arrested on charges of attempted murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at a person and two counts of endangering a child.
In the 23rd District Court, Gentry pleaded guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity.
He was sentenced to four years deferred probation for the May 7 crime.
Judge Ben Hardin also required Gentry to write a letter of apology to his victim and avoid contact with the other people accused in the crime and maintain at least part-time employment.
Gentry must also perform 100 hours community service and pay an $800 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against him if he is able to complete all terms.
