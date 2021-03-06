Dealing with disaster should be a full-time job, Wharton County officials say, but their current emergency management coordinator is getting ready to retire.
Just in the past four years, Andy Kirkland has been the county’s OEM through a hurricane, a pandemic and winter storm.
Since taking the post in 1997, he’s faced an assortment of floods, chemical spills, gas leaks, well blow outs, bird flu, swine flu and a just about anything else that can have the general public saying “this could be bad, real bad.”
Kirkland’s supposed to have a part-time job.
“The post and the hours were working well until (Hurricane) Harvey put a wrench into it (in 2017). Retiring would be nice,” Kirkland said Monday. “You put in nearly 25 years into a job that has required you to be on call 24 hours a day, it makes you age quicker.”
County commissioners haven’t voted yet on whether to fund a full-time position. County Judge Phillip Spenrath presented the possibility during the last session.
Currently, Wharton County OEM has two part-time posts – Kirkland’s budgeted at $38,279 as the department head and a deputy budgeted at $27,340. Debbie Cenko serves as the deputy.
State and federal disaster dollars typically fund any OEM work necessary beyond the county’s budgeted amount.
“I see emails … you guys are getting worn out,” Spenrath said during the commissioners court session. “I’m certain Debbie is blowing up the 29-hour requirement. We’re going to have to deal with that. I would be very grouchy if I were you guys.”
By law, Spenrath as the top county official is the emergency manager, but has the authority to designate or appoint a worker to fill the spot. Spenrath fills his time with county administration and overseeing the county court-at-law.
El Campo works with the same system. Mayor Chris Barbee is the OEM by law. Currently, however, Paramedic Garret Bubela is serving in the role while the city conducts a job search for a full-time OEM. Applications are being accepted through March 12 with a budgeted salary range of $65,584 to $93,507.
The job, Kirkland said, is more than the part time hours alloted for himself and Cenko.
“We’re going to have to hire someone for just the paperwork chasing that goes on,” Kirkland said. “The state and federal governments are requiring most things to be filed.”
