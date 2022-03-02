Blending heartfelt and humorous sentiments, Wharton County commissioners dedicated Monday, Feb. 28, as Andy Kirkland Day in Wharton County in recognition of his retirement after 25 years as emergency management coordinator.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath called Kirkland, “Texas’ most reliable, dependable and downright fun to be around emergency management coordinator.”
A lifelong resident of Wharton County, Kirkland graduated from Wharton High School in 1974 and the University of Texas in 1978.
Kirkland also works in tax preparation while remaining active in First Presbyterian Church of Wharton.
Spenrath praised Kirkland’s “vision and dedication toward our emergency management program,” adding Kirkland ensured county wide emergency operations plans aligned with the most current FEMA guidelines.
“Andy Kirkland’s lengthy commitment to public service includes planning, preparing and responding to hundreds of county, state, and federally declared emergencies, including but not limited to devastating hurricanes, raging fires, West Nile outbreaks, train derailment, ruptured gas lines, tanker truck rollovers, contaminated water supplies, controlled range burns, fireworks demonstrations, collapsed bridges, rabid dogs, emergency rescues from ravaging floodwaters, and all variants of COVID-19,” Spenrath said, reading from the proclamation approved in commissioners court.
He added, “Kirkland served generations of current and future emergency management managers and first responders as an educator, mentor and teacher through his hosting of regional workshops, trainings and preparedness exercises;... we greatly admire and sincerely appreciate ... his kind, patient and understanding demeanor.”
“Thank you, I’m honored,” Kirkland said to applause.
At lunch, the sheriff’s office grilled hamburgers for a reception in Kirkland’s honor. Chief Deputy Russell McDougall from the sheriff’s office replaced Kirkland on March 1.
In other action, the commissioners:
• Approved a change order for a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant to reduce the number of generators purchased from three to two in order to stay within budget;
• Approved hiring Cutright & Prihoda, Inc. Architects for construction, refurbishment of a storage facility at 116 Burleson;
• Approved Reeder Distributors to repair a vehicle lift in Precinct 1 for approximately $9,396. Spenrath noted that it was purchased 30 years ago for $9,000 but would cost $35,000 to replace;
• Approved letting the Wharton Lions Club use the courthouse lawn for a movie night on Friday, March 18, from 6-9 p.m.;
• Approved the sheriff’s office continuation in the Operation Stonegarden Grant under Victoria County;
• Approved the sheriff’s office to pay officers overtime rather than comp time as the department is currently short four patrol officers. The money would come from the salaries not being paid for the empty positions;
• Ordered the Constitutional Amendment Election the governor has called for on May 7;
• Approved going out for bids on road materials to be purchased with American Rescue Plan funds.
