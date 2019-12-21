City Arrests
Property
Jessica Lynn McClendon, 28, of 9971 Quil in Austin was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 for theft and resisting arrest after police were dispatched to the report of a shoplifter at Walmart, 3413 West Loop. She stands accused of stealing a shaver, shorts along with assorted nail and skin care items. Processed, McClendon was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Jose Fragoso Jr., 21, of 503 Clara was arrested at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for deadly conduct while already at the county jail. He was processed there. He posted an unspecified bond and was released the same day.
Justin Dwight Boone, 18, of 710 N. Washington was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on warrants for disorderly conduct - language and harassment. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $1,859 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 2600 block of Myatt Lane stealing a shot gun, binoculars and assorted coins. Loss is estimated at $1,800.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a threat issued on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
The report of an injured child filed Tuesday, Dec. 17 has prompted an investigation.
A disturbance was reported on the grounds of Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, around noon Tuesday, Dec. 17.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
David Rene Ballejo, 41, of 3802 CR 135 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence.
Robert Isabel Perez, 29, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 for driving while intoxicated and two Class C misdemeanor.
Lawrence Herald Jr., 74, of 1310 Thrift was booked at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of money laundering (less than $30,000).
Mike Melchor Jr., 38, of 809 Hayden was arrested by Wharton police at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Ezequiel Rodriguez, 25, of 2206 Arbor in Harlingen was arrested by state troopers at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Flor Azucena Maldonado Chavez, 23, of 4477 Old Highway 83 in Rio Grande City was arrested by WCSO at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for money laundering (less than $30,000).
Property
Carlos Omar Olmedo, 18, of 6188 Gwyneth, No. 6, in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for criminal mischief.
Violence, weapons
Martin Deaunta Hayes, 29, of 604 Koym in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 for family violence with injuries.
Stephanie Mowels, 36, of 3802 CR 135 in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for three counts of abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence.
Jordan Paul Polasek, 32, of 2100 Windsor Dr., Apt. 1, of Bryan was booked at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
Eric Blair, 35, of 306 S. Ford in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 on a DeWitt County warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Other
Ramiro Ramos, 37, of 159 Greendale in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 on a Bexar County warrant for contempt of court – disobedience of a court order.
Jaime Hinojosa Garcia, 56, of 104 Lakeview Lane was booked at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 on a warrant for hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
